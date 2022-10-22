agate Local golf results, Oct. 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chipeta Men’s LeagueOct. 17Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Pete Steves 32; 2. Don Iles 35; 3. Tim Stern 36*.First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 29; 2. Mac Cooke 30; 3. Matt Jones Sr. 31.Second Flight Gross — 1. Jon Schler 35; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 38; 3. Gary Baker 40*.Second Flight Net — 1. Jack Robinson 29; 2. (tie) Gary Foss, Rich Sales 30.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 30; 2. (tie) Matt Wakefield, Gary Zolnosky 33.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Dan Miller, Jim Thompson 28; 3. Steve Manzanares 29*.Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 34; 2. (tie) Bil Cooke, Gary Baker 35.Second Flight Net — 1. Rich Sales 25; 2. Pete O’Neill 28; 3. Jerry Mariz 30*.Closest to the pin: Trent Steves (No. 4); Dick Griffin (No. 7); Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 15); Koby Steves (No. 18)*Won scorecard playoffChipeta Ladies LeagueOct. 18Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 37; 2. Rita Currey 39; 3. Jenann Wakfield 40.First Flight Net — 1. Sandy Brubaker 32; 2. Lisa Hinchman 33; 3. Kym Bevan 34.Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Bonnie Kellerby, Donna Morton, Libby Pelletier 48.Second Flight Net — 1. Elaine Schramm 33; 2. Bettie Hagerman 34; 3. Marian Sinner 35.Closest to the pin: Donna Morton (No. 3); Lisa Hinchman (No. 6) Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Front Nine Golf Sport Skiing Net Bob Hilgenfeld Donna Morton Lisa Hinchman League Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 100% 45° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/45° Cloudy with rain. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 100% Sunrise: 07:31:27 AM Sunset: 06:25:28 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 58% 31° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/31° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM Sunset: 06:24:08 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 4% 31° 49° Mon Monday 49°/31° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:33 AM Sunset: 06:22:50 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:34:37 AM Sunset: 06:21:33 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 14% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:35:41 AM Sunset: 06:20:17 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thu 24% 26° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:36:45 AM Sunset: 06:19:02 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 30° 51° Fri Friday 51°/30° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:37:49 AM Sunset: 06:17:49 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business