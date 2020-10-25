Chipeta Men’s League

Oct. 19

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Pepe Flores 33; 2. Byron Miller 34; 3. Paul Keddy 35*.

First Flight Net — 1. Colby Koerner 27; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 30; 3. Garrett Smith 31*.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Mike Mallory 37; 2. Chad Beldon 38; 3. John Crawford 40*.

Second Flight Net — 1. Bill Barnett 28; 2. Ken Grzybowski 29; 3. Ed Smith 32*.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller 32; 2. (tie) Mat Wakefield, Tim Stern, Paul Keddy 33.

First Flight Net — 1. Kelly Pope 27; 2. (tie) Mike Mallory, Mike Andrews 28.

Second Flight Gross — 1. John Crawford 32; 2. Dick Griffin 33; 3. Rich Sales 38*.

Second Flight Net — 1. Chad Beldon 24; 2. (tie) Ken Grzybowski, Ken Ivie 29.

Closest to the pin: Paul Keddy (No. 3); Zach Nelson (No. 7); Chad Beldon (No. 10); Ken Ivie (No. 16)

*Won scorecard playoff

Chipeta Ladies League

Oct. 20

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 36; 2. Vicki Morton 39; 3. Jenann Wakefield 40.

Net — 1. Desiree Garcia 29; 2. (tie) Nancy Bozarth, Melanie Kallemeyn 31.

Closest to the pin: Christy Davidson (No. 3); Desiree Garcia (No. 6)

Adobe Creek Couples League

Oct. 18

Roll the Dice Four-Person Scramble

Desert Nine

1. Tim Bevan/Kym Bevan/Dave Kirch/Deb Kirch 36; 2. Larry Mallett/Mae Mallett/Bob Jackson/Jan Jackson 42.

Closest to the pin: Kym Bevan (Women No. 5)

Chip in: Jan Jackson (No. 5)

Tiara Rado Day Ladies League

Oct. 7

Low Putts

First Flight — 1. Julia Conrad 34; 2. (tie) Terri Knode, Cheryl Bullinger 35.

Second Flight — 1. Tami Chamblee 32; 2. Jane Johnson 35.

Third Flight — 1. Margaret Patrias 31; 2. Bobby Ordahl 34; 3. Catherine Lucero 36.

Fourth Flight — 1. Bonnie Stonemark 32; 2. (tie) Marsha Oliver, Judy Raudabaugh 40.

Oct. 14

Low Gross/Net

First Flight Gross — 1. Shirley Webb 84.

First Flight Net — 1. Jeanie Kruger 74.

Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Kibbie Ward, Lynn Kern 89; 3. Tami Chamblee 96.

Second Flight Net — 1. Lucille Glynn 75; 2. Lynette Randleman 76.

Third Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Barb Vermedahl, Terri Martinez, Bobby Ordahl 93.

Third Flight Net — 1. Joyce Stonehocker 71; 2. (tie) Kay Campbell, Margie Campbell, Margaret Patrias 73.

Fourth Flight Gross — 1. Joyce Taylor 102; 2. (tie) Bonny Stonemark, Katie Hill 109.

Fourth Flight Net — 1. Marsha Oliver 74; 2. Sally Smith 78.

