agate Local golf results, Oct. 29, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Chipeta Men's LeagueOct. 24Low Gross/NetFront NineGross — 1. Koby Steves 33; 2. (tie) Paul Keddy, Trent Steves 34; 4. Andy Busch 36*.Net — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 28; 2. (tie) Dean Harris, Kelly Pope 29; 4. Mike Mallory 30.Back NineGross — 1. Pete Steves 29; 2. Trent Steves 31; 3. Paul Keddy 32; 4. Phil McCreanor 34.Net — 1. Dan Miller 25; 2. Koby Steves 28; 3. Bill Cooke 29; 4. Bob Hilgenfeld 30.Closest to the pin: Pete Steves (Nos. 3, 10); Pete O'Neill (No. 6); Dan Miller (No. 17)*Won scorecard playoffChipeta Ladies LeagueOct. 25Low Gross/NetBack NineGross — 1. Rita Currey 33; 2. Christy Davidson 39; 3. Linda Heath 41.Net — 1. Nancy Bozarth 29; 2. Elaine Schramm 32; 3. Bonnie Kellerby 33.Closest to the pin: Rita Currey (No. 10); Bonnie Kellerby (No. 18)