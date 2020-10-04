Hole in One
Darrell Allen, Sept. 26 at Tiara Rado Golf Course. No. 8, a 127-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Charles Ashby, Robert Murray, Bernie Hunt.
Lincoln Park Ladies Club
Sept. 28
Eclectic
First Flight — 1. Shirley Web; 2. Kelly Hall; 3. Dixie Chavez.
Second Flight — 1. (tie) Jan Jackson, Tami Chamblee; 3. Jackie Heuer.
Third Flight — 1. Catherine Lucero; 2. (tie) Bobby Ordahl, Bonny Stonemark.
Chipeta Men’s League
Sept. 28
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Trent Steves 32; 2. Paul Keddy 34; 3. Torrey Steves 35*.
First Flight Net — 1. Jim Hamilton 28; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 30; 3. Jim Thompson 31.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jon Schler 33; 2. Brian Hartbauer 35; 3. Steve Manzanares 37.
Second Flight Net — 1. Justin Eller 28; 2. Don Olbert 29; 3. Tim Bevan 32*.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross— 1. (tie) Time Reeves, Matt Jones Jr. 30; 3. Jim Hamilton 32*.
First Flight Net — 1. Tim Stern 26; 2. (tie) Pete Steves, Matt Jones Jr. 28.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Brian Hartbauer 32; 2. (tie) Ted Frady, Jim Thompson 25.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jerry Mariz, Jon Schler 27; 3. Eric Rash 28.
Closest to the pin: Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 3); Paul Keddy (No. 6); Pete Steves (No. 15); Joe Burns (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
Sept. 29
Low Gross/Net
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 31; 2. Jenann Wakefield 37; 3. Linda Heath 38.
Net — 1. (tie) Nancy Bozarth, Lois Smith 28; 3. Sandy Brubaker 29.
Closest to the pin: Lois Smith (No. 15); Jenann Wakefield (No. 18)
Adobe Creek Couples League
Sept. 27
Two-Person Scramble
Monument Nine
1. Mike Gregg/Deb Kirsch 36; 2. Rich Elliott/Sue Elliott 39; 3. Tim Bevan/Kym Bevan 40; 4. (tie) Bob Jackson/Jan Jackson, Larry Mallett/Mae Mallett 41.
Closest to the pin: Rich Elliott (Men’s No. 6); Jan Jackson (Women No. 6)
Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League
Sept. 30
Four-Man Fall Scramble
A Flight Gross — 1. Gary Cutshall/Doug Grindle/Tony Ridley/Jim Schneider 64; 2. (tie) Mike Gregg/Bill Smith/Jim Witmer, Ron Boyce/Ben Bradham/Curt Kurtenbach/Jay Hoefling 65.
B Flight Gross — 1. Bill Bird/Jim Church/Mike Milholland 66*; 2. Steve Morral/Blaik Copeland/Hal Kellerby 66.
C Flight Gross — 1. Joe Burns/Vince Gulino/Larry Reeves/Bob Taylor 66*; 2. Steve Colson/Steve Sarber/Paul Kuchyt/Mike Yocom 66.
Closest to the pin: Bill Bird (Desert No. 2); Wes Lowe (Desert No. 5); Jerry DuCray (Mesa No. 3); Bill Smith (Mesa No. 6)
*Won tiebreaker
Tiara Rado Day Ladies League
Sept. 16
Low Gross/Net
First Flight Gross — 1. Lynn Liljenberg 78; 2. Terri Knode 85.
First Flight Net — 1. Shirley Webb 71; 2. Jules Conrad 75.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Lynda Stahl 87; 2. Tami Chamblee 92.
Second Flight Net — 1. Marjorie Genova 74; 2. Lynette Randleman 75.
Third Flight Gross — 1. Kay Campbell 95; 2. Beverly Martin 98.
Third Flight Net — 1. (tie) Margaret Patrias, Ann Tregilgas 72.
Fourth Flight Gross — 1. Katie Hill 92.
Fourth Flight Net — 1. Bonny Stonemark 74.
Sept. 23
Putting Competition
First Flight — 1. Dixie Chavez 42 points; 2. Terri Knode 38; 3. Shirley Webb 36.
Second Flight — 1. Jules Conrad 42; 2. (tie) Lynda Stahl, Tami Chamblee 36.
Third Flight — 1. Margaret Patrias 38; 2. (tie) Nancy Nolan, Lorraine Willney 33.
Fourth Flight — 1. Bonny Stonemark 37; 2. Catherine Lucero 36; 3. Ina Linn 35.
Sept. 29-30
Club Championship
First Flight Gross — 1. Kelly Hall 161; 2. Aiaga Roffey 171; 3. Sombat Viktor 175.
First Flight Net — 1. Shirley Webb 149; 2. Cheryl Bullinger 153; 3. Terri Knode 157.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Marjorie Genova 175; 2. Rose Bunning 180; 3. Jane Johnson 185.
Second Flight Net — 1. Monta Ohrman 146; 2. Tami Chamblee 149; 3. Lucille Glynn 154.
Third Flight Gross — 1. Barb Vermedahl 183; 2. Bobby Ordahl 188; 3. Terri Martinez 189; 4. Carolyn McEvoy 195.
Third Flight Net — 1. Kay Campbell 142; 2. Catherine Lucero 143; 3. Nancy Nolan 147; 4. Joyce Stonehocker 150.
Fourth Flight Gross — 1. Katie Hill 204; 2. Ina Linn 219; 3. Sally Smith 230.
Fourth Flight Net — 1. Bobby Stonemark 152; 2. Joyce Taylor 159.
Kym’s League
Oct. 1
Four-Person Blind Draw Dice Scramble
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Torrey Steves/Brian Hartbauer/Chris Ransier/Christina Ransier 25; 2. Eloy Cendegna/Norma Vendega/Brian Morgan/Rob Mock 29.
Net — 1. Chris Brubaker/Sandy Brubaker/Jeremy Lagree/Brandon Rupe 24; 2. Nate Cook/Trent Steves/Albert Herrera 26.
Closest to the pin: Nate Cook (No. 10); Derek Sharpe (No. 17)
Longest putt: Trent Steves (No. 12)