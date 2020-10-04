Hole in One

Darrell Allen, Sept. 26 at Tiara Rado Golf Course. No. 8, a 127-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Charles Ashby, Robert Murray, Bernie Hunt.

Lincoln Park Ladies Club

Sept. 28

Eclectic

First Flight — 1. Shirley Web; 2. Kelly Hall; 3. Dixie Chavez.

Second Flight — 1. (tie) Jan Jackson, Tami Chamblee; 3. Jackie Heuer.

Third Flight — 1. Catherine Lucero; 2. (tie) Bobby Ordahl, Bonny Stonemark.

Chipeta Men’s League

Sept. 28

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Trent Steves 32; 2. Paul Keddy 34; 3. Torrey Steves 35*.

First Flight Net — 1. Jim Hamilton 28; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 30; 3. Jim Thompson 31.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Jon Schler 33; 2. Brian Hartbauer 35; 3. Steve Manzanares 37.

Second Flight Net — 1. Justin Eller 28; 2. Don Olbert 29; 3. Tim Bevan 32*.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross— 1. (tie) Time Reeves, Matt Jones Jr. 30; 3. Jim Hamilton 32*.

First Flight Net — 1. Tim Stern 26; 2. (tie) Pete Steves, Matt Jones Jr. 28.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Brian Hartbauer 32; 2. (tie) Ted Frady, Jim Thompson 25.

Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jerry Mariz, Jon Schler 27; 3. Eric Rash 28.

Closest to the pin: Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 3); Paul Keddy (No. 6); Pete Steves (No. 15); Joe Burns (No. 17)

*Won scorecard playoff

Chipeta Ladies League

Sept. 29

Low Gross/Net

Back Nine

Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 31; 2. Jenann Wakefield 37; 3. Linda Heath 38.

Net — 1. (tie) Nancy Bozarth, Lois Smith 28; 3. Sandy Brubaker 29.

Closest to the pin: Lois Smith (No. 15); Jenann Wakefield (No. 18)

Adobe Creek Couples League

Sept. 27

Two-Person Scramble

Monument Nine

1. Mike Gregg/Deb Kirsch 36; 2. Rich Elliott/Sue Elliott 39; 3. Tim Bevan/Kym Bevan 40; 4. (tie) Bob Jackson/Jan Jackson, Larry Mallett/Mae Mallett 41.

Closest to the pin: Rich Elliott (Men’s No. 6); Jan Jackson (Women No. 6)

Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League

Sept. 30

Four-Man Fall Scramble

A Flight Gross — 1. Gary Cutshall/Doug Grindle/Tony Ridley/Jim Schneider 64; 2. (tie) Mike Gregg/Bill Smith/Jim Witmer, Ron Boyce/Ben Bradham/Curt Kurtenbach/Jay Hoefling 65.

B Flight Gross — 1. Bill Bird/Jim Church/Mike Milholland 66*; 2. Steve Morral/Blaik Copeland/Hal Kellerby 66.

C Flight Gross — 1. Joe Burns/Vince Gulino/Larry Reeves/Bob Taylor 66*; 2. Steve Colson/Steve Sarber/Paul Kuchyt/Mike Yocom 66.

Closest to the pin: Bill Bird (Desert No. 2); Wes Lowe (Desert No. 5); Jerry DuCray (Mesa No. 3); Bill Smith (Mesa No. 6)

*Won tiebreaker

Tiara Rado Day Ladies League

Sept. 16

Low Gross/Net

First Flight Gross — 1. Lynn Liljenberg 78; 2. Terri Knode 85.

First Flight Net — 1. Shirley Webb 71; 2. Jules Conrad 75.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Lynda Stahl 87; 2. Tami Chamblee 92.

Second Flight Net — 1. Marjorie Genova 74; 2. Lynette Randleman 75.

Third Flight Gross — 1. Kay Campbell 95; 2. Beverly Martin 98.

Third Flight Net — 1. (tie) Margaret Patrias, Ann Tregilgas 72.

Fourth Flight Gross — 1. Katie Hill 92.

Fourth Flight Net — 1. Bonny Stonemark 74.

Sept. 23

Putting Competition

First Flight — 1. Dixie Chavez 42 points; 2. Terri Knode 38; 3. Shirley Webb 36.

Second Flight — 1. Jules Conrad 42; 2. (tie) Lynda Stahl, Tami Chamblee 36.

Third Flight — 1. Margaret Patrias 38; 2. (tie) Nancy Nolan, Lorraine Willney 33.

Fourth Flight — 1. Bonny Stonemark 37; 2. Catherine Lucero 36; 3. Ina Linn 35.

Sept. 29-30

Club Championship

First Flight Gross — 1. Kelly Hall 161; 2. Aiaga Roffey 171; 3. Sombat Viktor 175.

First Flight Net — 1. Shirley Webb 149; 2. Cheryl Bullinger 153; 3. Terri Knode 157.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Marjorie Genova 175; 2. Rose Bunning 180; 3. Jane Johnson 185.

Second Flight Net — 1. Monta Ohrman 146; 2. Tami Chamblee 149; 3. Lucille Glynn 154.

Third Flight Gross — 1. Barb Vermedahl 183; 2. Bobby Ordahl 188; 3. Terri Martinez 189; 4. Carolyn McEvoy 195.

Third Flight Net — 1. Kay Campbell 142; 2. Catherine Lucero 143; 3. Nancy Nolan 147; 4. Joyce Stonehocker 150.

Fourth Flight Gross — 1. Katie Hill 204; 2. Ina Linn 219; 3. Sally Smith 230.

Fourth Flight Net — 1. Bobby Stonemark 152; 2. Joyce Taylor 159.

Kym’s League

Oct. 1

Four-Person Blind Draw Dice Scramble

Back Nine

Gross — 1. Torrey Steves/Brian Hartbauer/Chris Ransier/Christina Ransier 25; 2. Eloy Cendegna/Norma Vendega/Brian Morgan/Rob Mock 29.

Net — 1. Chris Brubaker/Sandy Brubaker/Jeremy Lagree/Brandon Rupe 24; 2. Nate Cook/Trent Steves/Albert Herrera 26.

Closest to the pin: Nate Cook (No. 10); Derek Sharpe (No. 17)

Longest putt: Trent Steves (No. 12)

