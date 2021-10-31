Chipeta Men’s League

Oct. 25

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller 32; 2. Matt Wakefield 34; 3. Pete Steves 35.

First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 28; 2. Steve Manzanares 29; 3. Gary Zolnosky 31.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Dwight Burgess 35; 2. Jason Eckman 37; 3. Steve Morrall 39.

Second Flight Net — 1. Bill Kyle 28; 2. Norm Reichen 29; 3. Don Olbert 33*.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Matt Wakefield 29; 2. Jeff Vogel 31; 3. Paul Keddy 33; 4. Byron Miller 34.

First Flight Net — 1. Ken Buterbaugh 26; 2. (tie) Gary Baker, Pete Steves 29; 4. Tim Stern 30.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld# 31; 2. (tie) Don Iles, Chad Beldon 36; 4. Bob Hilgenfeld# 37.

Second Flight Net — 1. Tim Babbitt 28; 2. (tie) Dwight Burgess, Don Olbert, Rich Sales 29.

Closest to the pin: Colby Koerner (No. 3); Norm Reichen (No. 7); Gary Spike (No. 15); Tim Babbitt (No. 17)

*Won scorecard playoff

#Player paid and played more than once