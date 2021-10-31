agate Local golf results, Oct. 30, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chipeta Men’s LeagueOct. 25Low Gross/Net Front NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller 32; 2. Matt Wakefield 34; 3. Pete Steves 35.First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 28; 2. Steve Manzanares 29; 3. Gary Zolnosky 31.Second Flight Gross — 1. Dwight Burgess 35; 2. Jason Eckman 37; 3. Steve Morrall 39. Second Flight Net — 1. Bill Kyle 28; 2. Norm Reichen 29; 3. Don Olbert 33*.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Matt Wakefield 29; 2. Jeff Vogel 31; 3. Paul Keddy 33; 4. Byron Miller 34.First Flight Net — 1. Ken Buterbaugh 26; 2. (tie) Gary Baker, Pete Steves 29; 4. Tim Stern 30. Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld# 31; 2. (tie) Don Iles, Chad Beldon 36; 4. Bob Hilgenfeld# 37.Second Flight Net — 1. Tim Babbitt 28; 2. (tie) Dwight Burgess, Don Olbert, Rich Sales 29.Closest to the pin: Colby Koerner (No. 3); Norm Reichen (No. 7); Gary Spike (No. 15); Tim Babbitt (No. 17)*Won scorecard playoff #Player paid and played more than once Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Tim Babbitt Norm Reichen Golf Sport Don Olbert Scorecard League Gary Spike Playoff Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health