Hole in One
Wayne Green, Sept. 1 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Mesa No. 6, a 115-yard par 3 with an 8-iron. Witnesses: Scott Christianson, Mike Hugentobler, Jim Sample.
Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League
Sept. 1
Cross Insurance — Chicken Boy Day Classic
Gross Flight — 1. Dean Moser 73; 2. Wes Lowe 74; 3. Bryon Cross 77; 4. Jeff Smith 78; 5. (tie) Kent Henrie, Liou Bracket 80.
Net A Flight — 1. Frank Rubalcaba 65; 2. Doc Langley 70; 3. (tie) Mike Hugentobler, Jim Schneider 71; 5. (tie) Mike Wiemer, Ron Boyce, Wayne Green, Hal Kellerby, Steve Manzanares 73.
Net B Flight — 1. Kevin Kopp 65; 2. Scott Myers 67; 3. Joe Burns 69; 4. Mike Hill 70; 5. (tie) Tim Bevan, Blaik Copeland 71.
Net C Flight — 1. Dave Manuell 67; 2. Tim Flynn 68; 3. (tie) John Turner, Jim Bliese 71; 5. Dave Raymond 72.
Closest to the pin: Charlie Chavarria (Monument No. 2); Steve Manzanares (Monument No. 6); Ron Miller (Mesa No. 3); Wayne Green (Mesa No. 6 — hole in one)
Redlands Mesa Ladies League
Sept. 2
Putting Competition — Stableford Scoring
Nine Holes
First Flight — 1. (tie) Kate Grasso, Tammy Warnke 18; 3. Frances Baer 17.
Second Flight — 1. (tie) Bobby Ordahl, Lynda Stahl 21; 3. (tie) Joyce Hasler, Lynn Kern 18.
18 Holes
First Flight — 1. Tammy Warnke 41; 2. Shelia Naski 33; 3. (tie) Frances Baer, Shannon Tittle 32.
Second Flight — 1. (tie) Joyce Hasler, Rena Carver 38; 3. Lynda Stahl 37.
Adobe Creek Couples League
Aug. 29
Two-Person No Scotch
Mesa Nine
1. Aiaga Roffey/Matt Collins 37; 2. Wes Key/Brigid Maltzberger 38; 3. Darcalee Deborgski/Jared Kendall 39; 4. (tie) Anthony Martinez/Ashley Winder, Danny Blantz/Carolina Blantz 41.
Closest to the pin: Kirk Hickey (Men No. 6); Aiaga Roffey (Women No. 6)
Chip in: Wynona Mahaffey (No. 6); Darcalee Deborgski (No. 8)
Chipeta Ladies League
Aug. 31
Two-Lady Best Ball
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Christy Davidson/Vicki Morton 32; 2. Terry Reeves/Alex Martin 33; 3. Sandy Brubaker#/Linda Heath# 37.
Net — 1. Cheri Cappo/Jenanna Wakefield# 26; 2. (tie) Kelsie Steves/Aiesha Mitchell, Elaine Schramm/Trudi Bernard 28.
Closest to the pin: Cheri Cappo (No. 10)
#Blind drawn player
Chipeta Men’s League
Aug. 30
Two-Man Best Ball
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Matt Jones Jr./Marshal Way 28; 2. Trent Steves/Torrey Steves 29; 3. Mike Mallory/Steve Manzanares 30.
First Flight Net — 1. Byron Miller/Chad Beldon 24; 2. (tie) Colby Koerner/Don Iles, Brian Hartbauer/Adam Hutchison 25.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Preston Patterson/Eric Rash 31; 2. (tie) Dennis Compton/Dalton Hamer, Joe Burns/Tim Bevan 33.
Second Flight Net — 1. Jerry Mariz/Jim Thompson 25; 2. (tie) Jim Jensen/Tim Babbitt, Steve Morral/Dan Sprys 27.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Matt Jones Jr./Marshal Way, Torrey Steves/Trent Steves 27; 3. Colby Koerner/Don Iles 29.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Keith Maxfield/John Crawford, Adam Hutchison/Brian Hartbauer 24; 3. Gary Baker/Bob Hilgenfeld 25*.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Duncan Rowley/Tim Sarmo 30; 2. Preston Patterson/Eric Rash 31; 3. Kelly Pope/Jerry Mariz# 32.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Joe Burns/Tim Bevan, Jim Jensen/Tim Babbitt 25; 3. Vince Arthun/Roy Archuleta 27*.
Closest to the pin: Matt Wakefield (No. 3); Byron Miller (No. 6); Pete Steves (No. 16); Mike Andrews (No. 18)
*Won scorecard playoff #blind drawn player
Kym’s League
Aug. 26
Four-Person Dice Scramble
Back Nine
Gross — 1. (tie) Kelsie Steves/Cori Ward/Andy Busch/Pete Steves, Jenann Wakefield/Matt Wakefield/Christine Ransier/Chris Ransier, Kym Bevan/Tim Bevan/Cole Rupe/John Lewis, Norma Vendegna/Eloy Vendegna/Don Iles/Steve Manzanares 28.
Closest to the pin: Jenann Wakefield (Nos. 15, 17)
Longest putt: Bubba Holman (No. 12)