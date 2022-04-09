agate Local golf resuts, April 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneDean Moser, April 6 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Monument No. 2, a 120-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witness: Terry Wilson.Chipeta Men’s LeagueApril 5Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Mike Andrews 31; 2. (tie) Tim Reeves, Pete Steves, Torrey Steves 32.First Flight Net — 1. Ken Buterbaugh 28; 2. (tie) Andy Busch, Jim Thompson 29; 4. Zac McCullough 30*.Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Justin Eller, Shawn Lowery 35; 3. Don Iles 37; 4. Adam Hutchison 38*.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jason Brenton, Curtis Schlachter 27; 3. Levi Basler 28; 4. Steve Tutty 29*.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Tim Reeves 29; 2. (tie) Matt Jones Jr, Steve Mariz 30; 4. Pete Steves 31.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Mike Mallory, Ken Buterbaugh 26; 3. Andy Busch 27; 4. Steve Manzanares 28.Second Flight Gross — 1. Don Iles 29; 2. (tie) Jim Thompson, Brandon Umberger 35; 4. John Crawford 36*.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Bob hilgenfeld, Larry Raney, Curtis Schlachter 27; 4. Norm Reichen 28.Closest to the pin: Jim Hamilton, Andy Busch (No. 3); Steve Morrall (No. 6); Andy Busch (No. 15); Don Iles (No. 17)*Won scorecard playoffChipeta Ladies LeagueApril 5Low Gross/NetBack NineGross — 1. Christy Davidson 34; 2. Linda Heath 38; 3. Sandy Brubaker 39.Net — 1. Jenann Wakefield 27; 2. Cheri Cappo 28; 3. Bettie Hagerman 29.Closest to the pins: Jenann Wakefield (No. 17)Adobe Creek Men’s LeagueApril 6Opens the Brown Boot SeasonGross Flight — 1. Billy Ellison 73; 2. (tie) Ken Germain, Jeff Clark 78; 3. Wes Lowe 81; 5. (tie) Kent Henrie, Rick Kuester 84.Net A Flight — 1. Dean Moser 73; 2. Steve Manzanares 74; 3. Jeff Smith 75; 4. Steve Urbach 76; 5. Jack Rich 77.Net B Flight — 1. Mike Gregg 66; 2. (tie) Scott Myers, Blaik Copeland 71; 4. Joe Burns 74; 5. Ron Miller 75.Net C Flight — 1. Terry Wilson 69; 2. (tie) Joel Diner, Vince Gulino 72; 4. Dennis Richard 73; 5. (tie) Jim Church, Mike Milholland 74.Net D Flight — 1. Erv Graham 66; 2. Dan Macdonnal 67; 3. (tie) Don Raymond, Gary Cutshall, John Colosimo 73.Closest to the pin: Hal Kellerby (Monument No. 2); Jeff Clark (Monument No. 6); Rick Kuester (Mesa No. 3); Joe Burns (Mesa No. 6) 