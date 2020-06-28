Mesa County Junior League Standings

High School

Blue Division

Smashers 4-2

Slicers 4-2

Dropshots 4-2

Baseliners 2-4

Gold Division

Acers 4-2

Untouchables 3-3

Dinkers 2-4

Lobsters 1-5

Middle School

Smashers 5-1

Lobsters 4-2

Baseliners 2-4

Acers 2-4

