Maverick Dual Scores, Dec. 4, 2021
Maverick Duals
Saturday at Brownson Arena
Dual Scores 
Round 1
Montrose 42, Battle Mountain 23
Cedaredge 43, Central 27
Meeker 36, Gunnison 30 
Hayden 51, North Fork 28
Ignacio 24, Montezuma-Cortez 18
Palisade 45, Rangely 24
Round 2 
Moffat County 37, Central 27
Grand Junction 59, Battle Mountain 18
Rifle 42, Rangely 28
Palisade 41, Montrose 22 
Cedaredge 56, Hayden 24
Delta 33, Grand Valley 27
Round 3
Rangely 53, Ignacio 18 
Gunnison 33, Moffat County 29
Meeker 49, Delta 12
Central 61, Montrose 12
Battle Mountain 48, Montezuma-Cortez 18 
Grand Junction 49, North Fork 27
Round 4
Meeker 36, Palisade 24
Hayden 45, Delta 26 
Gunnison 56, Montezuma-Cortez 6
Grand Valley 36, Battle Mountain 34
Central 52, North Fork 24
Rifle 54, Ignacio 15 
Round 5
Palisade 54, Hayden 18
North Fork 55, Rangely 24
Delta 36, Ignacio 15 
Grand Junction 58, Grand Valley 9
Moffat County 57, Rifle 6
Cedaredge 54, Montrose 16
Round 6 
Moffat County 54, Delta 24
Montrose 45, Grand Valley 15
Gunnison 49, Hayden 12
Cedaredge 66, Montezuma-Cortez 12 
North Fork 46, Rifle 30
Grand Junction 39, Meeker 33
Round 7
Grand Valley 39, Ignacio 15 
Rangely 42, Battle Mountain 36
Grand Junction 36, Cedaredge 36 (Cedaredge wins tiebreaker, 7 wins to 6)
Central 42, Meeker 33
Moffat County 46, Palisade 28 
Rifle 18, Gunnison 15