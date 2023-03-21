agate NCAA Division II baseball rankings, March 20, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam (W-L) Pts.1. North Greenville (24-2) 2402. Tampa (20-4) 2323. Angelo St. (26-4) 2244. Montevallo (20-4) 2115. Quincy (14-4) 2086. Cal. St. San Bernardino (19-4) 1957. St. Edwards (19-6) 1928. Rollins (16-7) 1849. Southern Arkansas (18-7) 17110. Columbus St. (19-6) 16711. East Stroudsburg (17-3) 16312. Millersville (21-4) 15213. UNC Pembroke (21-5) 14314. Newberry (22-4) 12915. West Georgia (19-4) 11516. Mount Olive (17-7) 11217. Minnesota St. (13-4) 11018. S.C.-Aiken (19-7) 10919. Lenoir-Rhyne (22-8) 10020. Wayne St., MI (12-2) 9121. Illinois-Springfield (14-7) 7422. Valdosta St. (17-8) 7323. West Chester (12-6) 6024. Point Loma (14-8) 5525. Missouri Southern (19-7) 5126. Florida Southern (16-8) 5027. Central Missouri (18-7) 3928. Arkansas Tech. (18-7) 2529. Hawaii Hilo (15-6) 2130. Wingate (18-9) 11Receiving Votes: Young Harris (18-9), West Texas A&M (18-9), New Haven (11-3), Shippensburg (16-8), Azusa Pacific (16-10), Metropolitan St.-Denver (19-7), Catawba (18-9), Colorado Mesa (15-7), Southern New Hampshire (11-7), Indianapolis (11-4), Cal. Poly Pomona (13-8), Washburn (18-9), Slippery Rock (9-4), Charleston, W.V. (14-4), Franklin Pierce (12-4), Pace (13-2). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 4% 31° 49° Mon Monday 49°/31° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:18:01 AM Sunset: 07:26:20 PM Humidity: 87% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 52% 42° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/42° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM Sunset: 07:27:19 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wed 86% 32° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/32° Rain in the morning. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM Sunset: 07:28:18 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 20% 34° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM Sunset: 07:29:18 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Fri 39% 25° 45° Fri Friday 45°/25° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM Sunset: 07:30:17 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sat 19% 26° 41° Sat Saturday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:10:03 AM Sunset: 07:31:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Sun 40% 24° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/24° A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 07:08:27 AM Sunset: 07:32:14 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business