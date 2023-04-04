agate NCAA Division II, NJCAA baseball rankings, April 3, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam (W-L) Pts1. Angelo St. (30-4) 2402. North Greenville (31-4) 2323. St. Edwards (27-6) 2244. Rollins (22-9) 2165. Tampa (24-6) 2126. Mount Olive (24-8) 2027. Southern Arkansas (24-9) 1928. Millersville (25-4) 1779. East Stroudsburg (22-4) 16810. Montevallo (27-7) 15911. Quincy (20-6) 15612. Wayne St., MI (19-3) 15413. Missouri Southern (23-7) 14314. Newberry (29-5) 13515. West Georgia (25-7) 12716. Lenoir-Rhyne (29-8) 11917. UNC Pembroke (26-9) 10918. Columbus St. (24-9) 10119. Colorado Mesa (23-8) 9720. Minnesota St. (19-6) 8621. Central Missouri (24-9) 8222. Illinois-Springfield (22-8) 7423. Cal. St. San Bernardino (23-8) 7124. Point Loma (19-9) 5625. Florida Southern (22-9) 4926. New Haven (18-5) 4027. Valdosta St. (20-9) 3028. Wingate (22-12) 2429. Texas-Tyler (24-12) 1730. Young Harris (25-10) 1030. Metropolitan St.-Denver (26-8) 10Receiving Votes: Franklin Pierce (16-6), Washburn (21-13), Maryville (19-7), S.C. Aiken (23-11), Cal. Poly Pomona (18-11), Augustana (20-12), Arkansas Tech. (22-9), Harding (22-10), Seton Hill (18-7), Pittsburg St. (23-10), Barry (22-11), Pace (17-5), Charleston, W.V. (22-6), Southern New Hampshire (19-8), Ouachita Baptist (21-10).NJCAA RankingsTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev1. Walters State (4) 33-5 155 12. Central Arizona (2) 35-5 153 33. Santa Fe (1) 32-3 145 24. Central Florida 34-4 136 55. Iowa Western 21-2 127 46. Florence-Darlington 32-5 122 77. McLennan 25-8 118 68. Wabash Valley 26-9 103 99. Barton 30-3 90 1310. Blinn 28-9 89 1011. Delgado 29-4 73 1412. Johnson County 30-6 71 813. Crowder 26-9 60 1714. Gulf Coast State 25-9 53 1915. Southern Nevada 29-7 47 1516. Weatherford 27-7 46 1817. Gaston College 30-5 40 1118. Wallace-Dothan 25-11 25 1619. Pima 31-9 13 2020. Pensacola State 26-11 1 12Receiving Votes: Florida SouthWestern State, Miami Dade, Connors State, New Mexico, Dyersburg State Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 83% 35° 69° Mon Monday 69°/35° Light rain. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 83% Sunrise: 06:55:48 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain . A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tue 36% 26° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/26° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:54:14 AM Sunset: 07:41:01 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 12% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:52:40 AM Sunset: 07:41:59 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 31° 53° Thu Thursday 53°/31° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:07 AM Sunset: 07:42:57 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 39° 65° Fri Friday 65°/39° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:49:34 AM Sunset: 07:43:55 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 41° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/41° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:01 AM Sunset: 07:44:53 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 43° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/43° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:29 AM Sunset: 07:45:50 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business