agate NCAA Division II, NJCAA baseball rankings, May 2, 2022 May 3, 2022

Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Pts
1. Wingate 45-7 210
2. North Greenville 41-8 203
3. Point Loma Nazarene 39-7 196
4. Central Missouri 37-6 189
5. Tampa 36-8 182
6. Augustana 38-7-1 147
7. Angelo St. 40-10 143
8. Columbus St. 38-9 139
9. Southern New Hampshire 33-8 129
10. St. Leo 33-14 120
11. Minnesota St. 30-5 118
12. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 36-13 115
13. Valdosta St. 29-12 107
14. Southern Arkansas 37-11 106
15. Illinois Springfield 36-7 90
16. West Chester 27-9 89
17. Colorado Mesa 32-12 83
18. Florida Southern 28-19 77
19. Rollins 33-13 68
20. Montevallo 35-13 66
21. Lenoir-Rhyne 43-10 64
22. Delta St. 30-13 62
23. Henderson St. 35-14 60
24. Slippery Rock 30-11 41
25. Northeastern St. 34-13 36
26. Millersville 34-12 33
27. Southern Connecticut St. 29-10 23
28. West Texas A&M 35-15 16
T29. Newberry 38-13 9
T29. Azusa Pacific (32-14) 9

Receiving Votes: Adelphi (25-10-1), Molloy (31-11), Quincy (27-19), Tiffin (26-17), Gannon (26-13), Seton Hill (29-15-1), East Stroudsburg (32-13), Belmont Abbey (34-15), Young Harris (33-16), Cal. Poly Pomona (28-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (30-16), St. Cloud St. (32-10), Wayne St., MI (30-14), Northwood (27-17), UNC Pembroke (36-13), Trevecca Nazarene (37-13).

NJCAA Rankings
Team W-L Pts Prev.
1. Walters State CC (6) 51-5 175 1
2. Chipola College (3) 39-12 168 3
3. Wabash Valley College 45-6 165 2
4. McLennan CC 40-9 155 4
5. Crowder College 45-9 146 5
6. Eastern Oklahoma State 46-2 128 7
7. Cowley County CC 42-7 118 6
8. Florida Southwestern State 40-14 108 9
9. Iowa Western CC 39-9 107 8
10. Central Arizona 46-10 103 10
11. College of Central Florida 41-14 95 11
12. Salt Lake CC 38-8 80 12
13. Grayson College 35-13 72 13
14. Kansas City Kansas CC 43-7 60 15
15. San Jacinto College-North 38-17 50 14
16. Shelton State CC 32-18 44 17
17. Dyersburg State CC 38-11 41 16
18. Florence-Darlington Tech 43-11 23 16
19. Georgia Highlands 40-9 17 20
20. Harford CC 42-6 11 N/A

Receiving Votes: Cochise, New Mexico JC, Arizona Western, Polk State, Miami Dade