Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts

1. Wingate 45-7 210

2. North Greenville 41-8 203

3. Point Loma Nazarene 39-7 196

4. Central Missouri 37-6 189

5. Tampa 36-8 182

6. Augustana 38-7-1 147

7. Angelo St. 40-10 143

8. Columbus St. 38-9 139

9. Southern New Hampshire 33-8 129

10. St. Leo 33-14 120

11. Minnesota St. 30-5 118

12. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 36-13 115

13. Valdosta St. 29-12 107

14. Southern Arkansas 37-11 106

15. Illinois Springfield 36-7 90

16. West Chester 27-9 89

17. Colorado Mesa 32-12 83

18. Florida Southern 28-19 77

19. Rollins 33-13 68

20. Montevallo 35-13 66

21. Lenoir-Rhyne 43-10 64

22. Delta St. 30-13 62

23. Henderson St. 35-14 60

24. Slippery Rock 30-11 41

25. Northeastern St. 34-13 36

26. Millersville 34-12 33

27. Southern Connecticut St. 29-10 23

28. West Texas A&M 35-15 16

T29. Newberry 38-13 9

T29. Azusa Pacific (32-14) 9

Receiving Votes: Adelphi (25-10-1), Molloy (31-11), Quincy (27-19), Tiffin (26-17), Gannon (26-13), Seton Hill (29-15-1), East Stroudsburg (32-13), Belmont Abbey (34-15), Young Harris (33-16), Cal. Poly Pomona (28-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (30-16), St. Cloud St. (32-10), Wayne St., MI (30-14), Northwood (27-17), UNC Pembroke (36-13), Trevecca Nazarene (37-13).

NJCAA Rankings

Team W-L Pts Prev.

1. Walters State CC (6) 51-5 175 1

2. Chipola College (3) 39-12 168 3

3. Wabash Valley College 45-6 165 2

4. McLennan CC 40-9 155 4

5. Crowder College 45-9 146 5

6. Eastern Oklahoma State 46-2 128 7

7. Cowley County CC 42-7 118 6

8. Florida Southwestern State 40-14 108 9

9. Iowa Western CC 39-9 107 8

10. Central Arizona 46-10 103 10

11. College of Central Florida 41-14 95 11

12. Salt Lake CC 38-8 80 12

13. Grayson College 35-13 72 13

14. Kansas City Kansas CC 43-7 60 15

15. San Jacinto College-North 38-17 50 14

16. Shelton State CC 32-18 44 17

17. Dyersburg State CC 38-11 41 16

18. Florence-Darlington Tech 43-11 23 16

19. Georgia Highlands 40-9 17 20

20. Harford CC 42-6 11 N/A

Receiving Votes: Cochise, New Mexico JC, Arizona Western, Polk State, Miami Dade