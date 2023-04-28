agate NCAA Regional Rankings, April 27, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BaseballSouth Central RegionTeams under consideration, listed alphabeticallyW-L In-RegAngelo State 38-6 38-6Colorado Mesa 33-9 31-8Lubbock Christian 26-18 26-18MSU Denver 38-8 35-8Regis 26-16 25-15St. Edward’s 32-13 32-13Texas A&M-Kingsville 26-23 26-23UT Tyler 32-13 32-13Men’s LacrosseSouth RegionW-L In-Reg1. Rollins 13-1 13-12. Tampa 13-2 11-13. Wingate 12-1 12-14. UIndy 10-2 8-15. Lenoir-Rhyne 13-2 13-26. Colorado Mesa 12-2 11-27. Limestone 11-4 11-48. Newberry 10-4 10-4Women’s LacrosseMidwest RegionW-L In-Reg1. Regis 13-1 12-12. UIndy 15-2 14-13. Maryville (Mo.) 16-1 16-14. Grand Valley State 12-4 10-35. Colorado Mesa 9-5 9-26. Walsh 12-3 11-3SoftballSouth Central RegionOA In-Reg1. UT Tyler 46-4 40-32. West Texas A&M 43-5 43-53. Colorado Christian 48-4 48-44. Okla. Christian 31-14 30-145. Lubbock Christian 36-14 33-136. St. Mary’s 29-19 27-197. St. Edward’s 25-23 23-238. Cameron 29-18 29-189. Angelo St. 29-24 28-2310. MSU Denver 28-19 28-19 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Finance Law Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 43% 41° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/41° Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:20:52 AM Sunset: 08:03:01 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 1% 39° 65° Fri Friday 65°/39° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:19:36 AM Sunset: 08:03:59 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 46° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/46° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:21 AM Sunset: 08:04:56 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 50° 80° Sun Sunday 80°/50° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:07 AM Sunset: 08:05:53 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 54° 82° Mon Monday 82°/54° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:15:54 AM Sunset: 08:06:51 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 52° 78° Tue Tuesday 78°/52° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:14:43 AM Sunset: 08:07:48 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 17% 54° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/54° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:13:33 AM Sunset: 08:08:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business