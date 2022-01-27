Division II Top 25

National Fastpitch Coaches Association Preseason

Team Pts ’21 W-L Prev.

1. UT Tyler (8) 386 33-7 17

2. Augustana (5) 371 49-8 3

3. Biola (3) 365 26-16 2

4. West Texas A&M 360 43-12 1

5. North Georgia 348 43-8 4

6. Grand Valley State 318 45-10 5

7. Valdosta State 310 38-11 6

8. Saint Anselm 266 33-7 7

9. West Chester University 248 34-16 8

10. Concordia Irvine 240 34-13 12

11. Minnesota State 230 40-10 13

12. Indianapolis 223 46-8 11

13. Lincoln Memorial 218 38-8 10

14. Auburn Montgomery 196 40-7 21

15. Oklahoma Christian 192 38-9 14

16. Southern Arkansas 139 29-10 18

17. West Florida 136 33-16 15

18. Angelo State 131 33-14 RV

19. Georgian Court 130 38-6 19

20. Central Oklahoma 77 36-14 22

21. Colorado Mesa 75 39-5 23

22. Texas A&M-Commerce 58 33-18 9

23. UAH 44 32-14 25

24. West Liberty 28 37-17 RV

25. Central Missouri 22 38-14 RV

Receiving Votes: Western Washington (20), Anderson (19), Texas A&M-Kingsville (15), Tampa (12), Rollins (7), Northwest Nazarene (6), Rogers State (6), Kutztown, (3), Adelphi (1).