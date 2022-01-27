agate NFCA softball polls, Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II Top 25National Fastpitch Coaches Association PreseasonTeam Pts ’21 W-L Prev.1. UT Tyler (8) 386 33-7 172. Augustana (5) 371 49-8 33. Biola (3) 365 26-16 24. West Texas A&M 360 43-12 15. North Georgia 348 43-8 46. Grand Valley State 318 45-10 57. Valdosta State 310 38-11 68. Saint Anselm 266 33-7 79. West Chester University 248 34-16 810. Concordia Irvine 240 34-13 1211. Minnesota State 230 40-10 1312. Indianapolis 223 46-8 1113. Lincoln Memorial 218 38-8 1014. Auburn Montgomery 196 40-7 2115. Oklahoma Christian 192 38-9 1416. Southern Arkansas 139 29-10 1817. West Florida 136 33-16 1518. Angelo State 131 33-14 RV19. Georgian Court 130 38-6 1920. Central Oklahoma 77 36-14 2221. Colorado Mesa 75 39-5 2322. Texas A&M-Commerce 58 33-18 923. UAH 44 32-14 2524. West Liberty 28 37-17 RV25. Central Missouri 22 38-14 RVReceiving Votes: Western Washington (20), Anderson (19), Texas A&M-Kingsville (15), Tampa (12), Rollins (7), Northwest Nazarene (6), Rogers State (6), Kutztown, (3), Adelphi (1). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Washington Preseason Politics Sport Colorado Vote Poll Tampa Rv Northwest Law Nazarene Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 13° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/13° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:39 AM Sunset: 05:29:21 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 14° 37° Fri Friday 37°/14° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:23:52 AM Sunset: 05:30:32 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 18° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:23:04 AM Sunset: 05:31:42 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 19° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:14 AM Sunset: 05:32:52 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 24° 41° Mon Monday 41°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:22 AM Sunset: 05:34:03 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 12° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/12° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:20:28 AM Sunset: 05:35:13 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 7° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/7° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:33 AM Sunset: 05:36:24 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business