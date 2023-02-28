agate NJCAA baseball rankings, Feb. 27, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NJCAA RankingsWeek OneTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.1. Central Florida (9) 19-1 180 42. Walters State 15-2 152 23. McLennan 12-4 139 34. Central Arizona 15-5 135 15. Iowa Western 8-0 130 96. Crowder 9-4 107 57. San Jacinto 11-6 104 68. Santa Fe 21-1 98 NR9. Florence-Darlington 15-3 91 1410. Wabash Valley 10-6 73 811. Gulf Coast State 13-3 66 NR12. Johnson County 12-2 64 1813. Georgia Highlands 12-4 62 1214. Gaston 16-2 44 RV15. Southern Nevada 12-4 38 NR16. South Mountain 16-4 36 RV17. Cowley 2-4 33 RV18. Wallace-Dothan 8-6 27 719. Pensacola State 16-3 19 NR20. Delgado 10-2 12 NRReceiving votes: Weatherford, Blinn, Central Alabama, Barton, Navarro, Monroe College, Kansas City Kansas, Pima, Miami Dade, Indian River State, Tallahassee, Cochise Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Hydrography Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 42% 35° 45° Mon Monday 45°/35° Mix of rain and snow. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM Sunset: 06:04:39 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tue 38% 30° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/30° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:48:33 AM Sunset: 06:05:44 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: W @ 19 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 66% 29° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/29° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM Sunset: 06:06:49 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thu 8% 25° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:45:41 AM Sunset: 06:07:53 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 19% 18° 41° Fri Friday 41°/18° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:08:57 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 26° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM Sunset: 06:10:01 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 31° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business