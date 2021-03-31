NJCAA Division I Poll
School (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.
1. Central Arizona (9) 28-0 199 1
2. Wabash Valley (1) 21-2 188 2
3. Walters State CC 31-1 182 3
4. San Jacinto College-North 28-8 164 4
5. Johnson County CC 23-0 148 7
6. Crowder College 21-4 147 6
7. Iowa Western CC 17-4 139 9
8. Chipola College 27-10 126 10
9. Cowley County CC 15-2 108 11
10. Southern Nevada 25-6 106 13
11. College of Central Florida 30-9 92 5
12. Navarro College 18-6 79 12
13. Florida Southwestern 29-10 72 15
14. John A. Logan 20-6 61 14
15. Chattahoochee Valley CC 24-6 58 8
16. Georgia Highlands 28-4 51 17
17. Eastern Oklahoma State 26-2 49 NR
18. Temple College 21-5 35 NR
19. Florence-Darlington Tech 19-3 27 19
20. Dyersburg State CC 22-3 18 19
Receiving votes: Santa Fe, State College of Florida, Northwest Florida State, Seminole State (FL), Howard (TX), Pima, Grayson, Weatherford, Barton County, Delgado, Seminole State (OK)