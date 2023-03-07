agate NJCAA Baseball Rankings, March 6, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NJCAA DI RankingsRecords as of March 6Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.1. Central Florida (9) 23-1 180 12. Walters State 16-2 152 23. McLennan 13-4 143 34. Central Arizona 19-5 137 45. Iowa Western 10-0 128 56. Santa Fe 24-0 120 87. Florence-Darlington 19-4 107 98. Wabash Valley 14-6 105 109. Johnson County 15-3 96 1210. Georgia Highlands 15-5 85 1311. Pensacola State 21-4 73 1912. Wallace-Dothan 12-6 69 1813. Gaston 19-2 65 1414. Crowder 13-6 50 615. Gulf Coast State 15-5 45 1116. Blinn 17-5 31 2217. Delgado 14-4 26 2018. San Jacinto 13-9 17 719. Southern Nevada 14-6 15 1520. Cowley County 4-5 14 17Receiving votes: Barton, Weatherford, Navarro, Southwest Tennessee, Miami-Dade, South Mountain Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 31° 57° Mon Monday 57°/31° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:50 AM Sunset: 06:12:09 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ESE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 29° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:38:20 AM Sunset: 06:13:12 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:36:49 AM Sunset: 06:14:14 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 34° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/34° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:35:18 AM Sunset: 06:15:17 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 50% 45° 53° Fri Friday 53°/45° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 06:33:46 AM Sunset: 06:16:19 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sat 74% 37° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/37° Showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 06:32:14 AM Sunset: 06:17:20 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Sun 32% 38° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/38° Showers of rain and snow early. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 07:30:41 AM Sunset: 07:18:22 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business