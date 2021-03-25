NJCAA Baseball

School (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Central Arizona (7) 24-0 178 2

2. Wabash Valley (2) 17-2 168 1

3. Walters State CCe 25-1 166 3

4. San Jacinto College-North 24-6 154 4

5. College of Central Florida 28-7 132 5

6. Crowder College 18-4 129 6

7. Johnson County CC 19-0 118 9

8. Chattahoochee Valley CC 23-3 112 11

9. Iowa Western CC 13-4 90 8

10. Chipola College 24-9 90 7

11, Cowley County CC 13-2 82 12

12, Navarro College 17-5 78 14

13, College of Southern Nevada 22-6 75 16

14, John A. Logan College 17-5 71 13

15, Florida Southwestern State 26-9 60 17

16, State College of Florida 24-10 56 15

17, Georgia Highlands College 25-3 32 20

18, Grayson College 14-9 26 10

19, Florence-Darlington Tech 16-2 18 NR

20, Northwest Florida State 14-7 17 18

Receiving Votes: Eastern Oklahoma State, Dyersburg State, Temple, Santa Fe, Delgado, Seminole State (FL), Weatherford