NJCAA Baseball
School (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.
1. Central Arizona (7) 24-0 178 2
2. Wabash Valley (2) 17-2 168 1
3. Walters State CCe 25-1 166 3
4. San Jacinto College-North 24-6 154 4
5. College of Central Florida 28-7 132 5
6. Crowder College 18-4 129 6
7. Johnson County CC 19-0 118 9
8. Chattahoochee Valley CC 23-3 112 11
9. Iowa Western CC 13-4 90 8
10. Chipola College 24-9 90 7
11, Cowley County CC 13-2 82 12
12, Navarro College 17-5 78 14
13, College of Southern Nevada 22-6 75 16
14, John A. Logan College 17-5 71 13
15, Florida Southwestern State 26-9 60 17
16, State College of Florida 24-10 56 15
17, Georgia Highlands College 25-3 32 20
18, Grayson College 14-9 26 10
19, Florence-Darlington Tech 16-2 18 NR
20, Northwest Florida State 14-7 17 18
Receiving Votes: Eastern Oklahoma State, Dyersburg State, Temple, Santa Fe, Delgado, Seminole State (FL), Weatherford