agate NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings, Feb. 28, 2022 Mar 1, 2022

NJCAA RankingsTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts1. Central Arizona (6) 17-3 1582. Walters State CC (2) 15-2 1543. Northwest Florida St. 16-5 1244. Chipola 16-5 1185. Weatherford 14-2 1116. Cowley County CC 6-2 1067. Wabash Valley 10-3 1048. McLennan CC 9-5 1009. Crowder College 7-4 9810. San Jacinto-North 11-7 7811. Arizona Western 15-3 6912. Miami Dade 14-8 5913. Iowa Western CC 3-3 5714. Dyersburg St. CC 13-3 4415. Wallace St. CC-Hanceville 9-3 4216. Eastern Oklahoma St. 10-0 4117. Georgia Highlands 17-2 3818. Florida Southwestern St, 12-9 3219. New Mexico JC 17-4 3120. Odessa 10-4 27Receiving votes: Grayson, Florence-Darlington Tech, Indian River State, John A. Logan, Wharton County, Cloud County, Harford, Delgado, Santa Fe