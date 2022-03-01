NJCAA Rankings

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts

1. Central Arizona (6) 17-3 158

2. Walters State CC (2) 15-2 154

3. Northwest Florida St. 16-5 124

4. Chipola 16-5 118

5. Weatherford 14-2 111

6. Cowley County CC 6-2 106

7. Wabash Valley 10-3 104

8. McLennan CC 9-5 100

9. Crowder College 7-4 98

10. San Jacinto-North 11-7 78

11. Arizona Western 15-3 69

12. Miami Dade 14-8 59

13. Iowa Western CC 3-3 57

14. Dyersburg St. CC 13-3 44

15. Wallace St. CC-Hanceville 9-3 42

16. Eastern Oklahoma St. 10-0 41

17. Georgia Highlands 17-2 38

18. Florida Southwestern St, 12-9 32

19. New Mexico JC 17-4 31

20. Odessa 10-4 27

Receiving votes: Grayson, Florence-Darlington Tech, Indian River State, John A. Logan, Wharton County, Cloud County, Harford, Delgado, Santa Fe