NJCAA Division I Rankings

March 15

Team W-L Pts Prev

1. Wabash Valley (8) 15-1 198 1

2. Central Arizona (2) 20-0 192 2

3. Walters State 21-1 178 3

4. San Jacinto College-North 20-6 170 4

5. College of Central Florida 25-6 160 5

6. Crowder College 13-4 137 8

7. Chipola College 22-7 135 7

8. Iowa Western 9-2 123 10

9. Johnson County CC 14-0 112 12

10. Grayson College 12-6 95 6

11. Chattahoochee Valley CC 19-3 92 16

12. Cowley County CC 9-2 90 14

13. John A. Logan College 14-4 74 9

14. Navarro College 13-5 69 13

15. State College of Florida 21-9 57 11

16. College of Southern Nevada 18-6 55 17

17. Florida Southwestern State 23-8 44 20

18. Northwest Florida State College 14-7 26 15

19. Blinn College 10-2 23 NR

20. Georgia Highlands 23-3 21 NR

Receiving votes: Eastern Oklahoma State, Weatherford, Delgado, Dyersburg State, New Mexico Military, Florence-Darlington Tech, Seminole State of Florida, Harford