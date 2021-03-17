NJCAA Division I Rankings
March 15
Team W-L Pts Prev
1. Wabash Valley (8) 15-1 198 1
2. Central Arizona (2) 20-0 192 2
3. Walters State 21-1 178 3
4. San Jacinto College-North 20-6 170 4
5. College of Central Florida 25-6 160 5
6. Crowder College 13-4 137 8
7. Chipola College 22-7 135 7
8. Iowa Western 9-2 123 10
9. Johnson County CC 14-0 112 12
10. Grayson College 12-6 95 6
11. Chattahoochee Valley CC 19-3 92 16
12. Cowley County CC 9-2 90 14
13. John A. Logan College 14-4 74 9
14. Navarro College 13-5 69 13
15. State College of Florida 21-9 57 11
16. College of Southern Nevada 18-6 55 17
17. Florida Southwestern State 23-8 44 20
18. Northwest Florida State College 14-7 26 15
19. Blinn College 10-2 23 NR
20. Georgia Highlands 23-3 21 NR
Receiving votes: Eastern Oklahoma State, Weatherford, Delgado, Dyersburg State, New Mexico Military, Florence-Darlington Tech, Seminole State of Florida, Harford