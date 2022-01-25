agate NJCAA preseason baseball rankings, Jan. 24, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NJCAA RankingsPreseasonTeam Points 1st Place1. McLennan CC 160 82. Central Arizona College 152 03. San Jacinto College-North 144 04. Crowder College 136 05. Walters State CC 128 06. Wabash Valley College 120 07. Cowley County CC 112 08. Miami Dade College 104 09. Navarro College 96 010. Iowa Western CC 88 011. Shelton State CC 80 012. Grayson College 72 013. Yavapai College 64 014. College of Southern Nevada 56 015. Florida Southwestern 48 016. Santa Fe College 40 017. Johnson County CC 32 018. Florence-Darlington 24 019. Eastern Oklahoma 16 020. Dyersburg State CC 8 0Receiving Votes: Arizona Western, Blinn, Chipola, Hutchinson, Indian Hills, John A. Logan, Northwest Florida State, Wallace-Dothan, Weatherford Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dothan Hutchinson Wallace University School John A. Logan Preseason Ranking Vote Crowder College Team Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 15% 23° 44° Mon Monday 44°/23° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:44 AM Sunset: 05:25:52 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 17° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:03 AM Sunset: 05:27:01 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 22° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/22° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:20 AM Sunset: 05:28:11 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 15° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/15° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:24:35 AM Sunset: 05:29:20 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 16° 38° Fri Friday 38°/16° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23:49 AM Sunset: 05:30:30 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 20° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 05:31:41 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 20° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 05:32:51 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business