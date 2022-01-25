NJCAA Rankings

Preseason

Team Points 1st Place

1. McLennan CC 160 8

2. Central Arizona College 152 0

3. San Jacinto College-North 144 0

4. Crowder College 136 0

5. Walters State CC 128 0

6. Wabash Valley College 120 0

7. Cowley County CC 112 0

8. Miami Dade College 104 0

9. Navarro College 96 0

10. Iowa Western CC 88 0

11. Shelton State CC 80 0

12. Grayson College 72 0

13. Yavapai College 64 0

14. College of Southern Nevada 56 0

15. Florida Southwestern 48 0

16. Santa Fe College 40 0

17. Johnson County CC 32 0

18. Florence-Darlington 24 0

19. Eastern Oklahoma 16 0

20. Dyersburg State CC 8 0

Receiving Votes: Arizona Western, Blinn, Chipola, Hutchinson, Indian Hills, John A. Logan, Northwest Florida State, Wallace-Dothan, Weatherford