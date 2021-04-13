NJCAA Division I Rankings

April 12

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Wabash Valley (8) 31-2 196 1

2. Walters State CC 37-1 187 3

3. San Jacinto College-North 34-8 176 4

4. Central Arizona (2) 33-3 164 2

5. Crowder College 31-4 163 5

6. Johnson County CC 29-1 151 6

7. Iowa Western CC 28-5 147 7

8. Eastern Oklahoma State 33-2 95 14

9. Chattahoochee Valley CC 30-8 92 11

10. Chipola College 29-11 92 0 8

11. Cowley County CC 24-5 87 12

12. Temple College 29-6 85 15

13. Santa Fe College 26-10 77 19

14. Florence-Darlington Tech 30-3 69 17

15. Florida Southwestern State 33-13 63 9

16. John A. Logan College 26-10 49 10

17. Midland College 25-8 41 NR

18. Dyersburg State CC 27-4 27 20

19. Navarro College 22-11 24 18

20. Southern Nevada 28-11 21 16

Receiving votes: Pima, Georgia Highlands, Central Florida, Miami Dade, Howard (TX), Pensacola State, Hutchinson, Chattanooga State, McLennan