On the Mat Rankings

Week 2

Western Slope wrestlers

Class 5A

106 — Tanner Roahrig, Grand Junction, No. 7; Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument, No. 12

120 — Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction, No. 4

126 — Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument,, No. 8

145 — Kieran Thompson, Grand Junction, No. 2

152 — Cale Moore, Grand Junction, No. 11

220 — Espin Hernandez, Fruita Monument, No. 6

Class 4A

113 — Mikey Salazar, Palisade, No. 10

120 — Kamron Alegria, Montrose, No. 4; Keyton Young, Palisade, No. 8

126 — Davian Sandoval, Central, No. 3; Jacob Lee, Palisade, No. 8

132 — Judah Guajardo, Palisade, No. 3

152 — Jason Pollard, Central, No. 4

152 — Franklin Barks, Palisade, No. 10

195 — Raul Martinez, Montrose, No. 3

220 — Brandon Van Nooten & Dmarian Lopez, Montrose, No. 4

Class 3A

120 — Ben Koch, Delta, No. 3; Hunter Bercher, Rifle, No. 5

126 — Hector Delacruz, Grand Valley, No. 8; Caleb Gieselman, Rifle, No. 9

138 — Bryce Rowley, Rifle, No. 5

195 — Alex Guajardo, Rifle, No. 4

285 — Hayden Grice, Grand Valley, No. 3

Class 2A

113 — Trae Kennedy, Meeker, No. 4

120 — Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge, No. 2; Ty Goedert, Meeker, No. 8; Jarrett Sinks, Norwood, No. 9

126 — Trey Geyer, Cedaredge, No. 1

132 — Ace Connolly, Paonia, No. 8

138 — AJ Robidoux, Cedaredge,No. 7

145 — Adrian Nieto, Cedaredge, No. 6

145 — Connor Blunt, Meeker, No. 9

160 — Traycer Hall, Hotchkiss, No. 1

160 — Kelton Turner, Meeker, No. 3; Zane Varner, Rangely, No. 6

160 — Brayden Magellan, Norwood, No. 7

170 — Wyatt Masker, Olathe, No. 2; Ty Walck, Cedaredge, No. 4; Brendan Clatterbaugh, Meeker, No. 10; Justin Mattison, Hotchkiss, No. 11

182 — Dax Sheridan, Meeker, No. 5; Colten Harris, Norwood, No. 9

195 — Colby Clatterbaugh, Meeker, No. 2

220 — Anthony Miller, Paonia, No. 1

285 — Byron Mackay, Rangely, No. 8; Derek Sanchez, Cedaredge, No. 9; Tanner Musser, Meeker, No. 10

