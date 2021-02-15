On the Mat Rankings
Week 2
Western Slope wrestlers
Class 5A
106 — Tanner Roahrig, Grand Junction, No. 7; Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument, No. 12
120 — Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction, No. 4
126 — Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument,, No. 8
145 — Kieran Thompson, Grand Junction, No. 2
152 — Cale Moore, Grand Junction, No. 11
220 — Espin Hernandez, Fruita Monument, No. 6
Class 4A
113 — Mikey Salazar, Palisade, No. 10
120 — Kamron Alegria, Montrose, No. 4; Keyton Young, Palisade, No. 8
126 — Davian Sandoval, Central, No. 3; Jacob Lee, Palisade, No. 8
132 — Judah Guajardo, Palisade, No. 3
152 — Jason Pollard, Central, No. 4
152 — Franklin Barks, Palisade, No. 10
195 — Raul Martinez, Montrose, No. 3
220 — Brandon Van Nooten & Dmarian Lopez, Montrose, No. 4
Class 3A
120 — Ben Koch, Delta, No. 3; Hunter Bercher, Rifle, No. 5
126 — Hector Delacruz, Grand Valley, No. 8; Caleb Gieselman, Rifle, No. 9
138 — Bryce Rowley, Rifle, No. 5
195 — Alex Guajardo, Rifle, No. 4
285 — Hayden Grice, Grand Valley, No. 3
Class 2A
113 — Trae Kennedy, Meeker, No. 4
120 — Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge, No. 2; Ty Goedert, Meeker, No. 8; Jarrett Sinks, Norwood, No. 9
126 — Trey Geyer, Cedaredge, No. 1
132 — Ace Connolly, Paonia, No. 8
138 — AJ Robidoux, Cedaredge,No. 7
145 — Adrian Nieto, Cedaredge, No. 6
145 — Connor Blunt, Meeker, No. 9
160 — Traycer Hall, Hotchkiss, No. 1
160 — Kelton Turner, Meeker, No. 3; Zane Varner, Rangely, No. 6
160 — Brayden Magellan, Norwood, No. 7
170 — Wyatt Masker, Olathe, No. 2; Ty Walck, Cedaredge, No. 4; Brendan Clatterbaugh, Meeker, No. 10; Justin Mattison, Hotchkiss, No. 11
182 — Dax Sheridan, Meeker, No. 5; Colten Harris, Norwood, No. 9
195 — Colby Clatterbaugh, Meeker, No. 2
220 — Anthony Miller, Paonia, No. 1
285 — Byron Mackay, Rangely, No. 8; Derek Sanchez, Cedaredge, No. 9; Tanner Musser, Meeker, No. 10