agate PBL Standings for June 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBIdaho Falls 16-9 .640 —Missoula 16-9 .640 —Great Falls 16-10 .625 1/2Billings 12-11 .522 3Glacier 11-15 .440 5 1/2South DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBOgden 14-11 .640 —Grand Junction 12-13 .458 2Northern Colorado 11-13 .458 3Boise 10-15 .400 4/12Rocky Mountain 6-19 .174 8 1/2Wednesday's GamesRocky Mountain 9, Northern Colorado 8Ogden 4, Grand Junction 3Billings 4, Boise 2Missoula 10, Idaho Falls 6Great Falls 12, Glacier 11Thursday's GamesGrand Junction 3, Ogden 2 (KO)Boise at Billings (n)Ogden at Grand Junction (n)Missoula at Idaho Falls (n)Great Falls at Glacier (n)Friday's GamesNorthern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Saturday, June 25Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Sunday, June 26Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.