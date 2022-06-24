Pioneer League

North Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 16-9 .640 —

Missoula 16-9 .640 —

Great Falls 16-10 .625 1/2

Billings 12-11 .522 3

Glacier 11-15 .440 5 1/2

South Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Ogden 14-11 .640 —

Grand Junction 12-13 .458 2

Northern Colorado 11-13 .458 3

Boise 10-15 .400 4/12

Rocky Mountain 6-19 .174 8 1/2

Wednesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 9, Northern Colorado 8

Ogden 4, Grand Junction 3

Billings 4, Boise 2

Missoula 10, Idaho Falls 6

Great Falls 12, Glacier 11

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Ogden 2 (KO)

Boise at Billings (n)

Ogden at Grand Junction (n)

Missoula at Idaho Falls (n)

Great Falls at Glacier (n)

Friday’s Games

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.