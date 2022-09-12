agate Pioneer League Standings as of Sept. 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueSecond-Half StandingsNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.#*Missoula 34-13 .723 W2%5EBillings 28-19 .596 W7Glacier 21-26 .447 L3Great Falls 21-26 .447 W3Idaho Falls 20-27 .426 L5South DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.*Grand Junction 36-11 .766 W5#Ogden 23-24 .498 W3Rocky Mountain 22-25 .468 L5Northern Colorado 18-29 .383 L3Boise 12-35 .255 L2#-Won first half*-Won second half%5E-Clinched playoff berthSaturday’s GamesOgden at Northern Colorado, canceledIdaho Falls 8, Billings 4Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, canceledBoise 6, Missoula 2Glacier 4, Great Falls 3End of regular seasonPlayoffsBest of 3; x-if necessaryMonday, Sept. 12Missoula at Billings, 4:35 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 14Grand Junction at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 15x-Grand Junction at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.x-Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Memory Pioneer Berth Playoff Second Half First Half Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 55° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/55° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:54 AM Sunset: 07:28:56 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 61° 93° Mon Monday 93°/61° Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:52:49 AM Sunset: 07:27:19 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 58° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/58° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:43 AM Sunset: 07:25:43 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 59% 56° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/56° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 59% Sunrise: 06:54:38 AM Sunset: 07:24:05 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 24% 55° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/55° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM Sunset: 07:22:28 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 9% 56° 81° Fri Friday 81°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:56:27 AM Sunset: 07:20:50 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 56° 85° Sat Saturday 85°/56° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM Sunset: 07:19:13 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business