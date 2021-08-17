Pioneer League

North Division

OA OA 2H 2H

Team W-L Pct W-L GB

x-Missoula 50-24 .676 15-11 1

Idaho Falls 49-24 .671 15-10 ½

Billings 34-40 .459 16-10 -

Great Falls 29-45 .392 10-16 6

South Division

OA OA 2H 2H

Team W-L Pct W-L GB

x-Ogden 42-32 .568 13-13 1½

Grand Junction 40-32 .556 14-11 -

Boise 34-39 .466 14-11 -

Rocky Mountain 15-57 .208 5-20 9

x-Won first-half division title

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, postponed

Ogden 14, Billings 8

Great Falls 15, Missoula 3

Idaho Falls at Boise, (n)

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, (n)

Billings at Ogden, (n)

Idaho Falls at Boise, (n)