Pioneer League
North Division
Team W-L Pct W-L GB
x-Missoula 50-24 .676 15-11 1
Idaho Falls 49-24 .671 15-10 ½
Billings 34-40 .459 16-10 -
Great Falls 29-45 .392 10-16 6
South Division
Team W-L Pct W-L GB
x-Ogden 42-32 .568 13-13 1½
Grand Junction 40-32 .556 14-11 -
Boise 34-39 .466 14-11 -
Rocky Mountain 15-57 .208 5-20 9
x-Won first-half division title
Sunday’s Games
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, postponed
Ogden 14, Billings 8
Great Falls 15, Missoula 3
Idaho Falls at Boise, (n)
Monday’s Games
Missoula at Great Falls, (n)
Billings at Ogden, (n)
Idaho Falls at Boise, (n)