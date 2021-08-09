Pioneer League

North Division

OA OA 2H 2H

Team W-L Pct W-L GB

Idaho Falls 47-21 .691 13-7 1

x-Missoula 47-21 .691 12-8 2

Billings 32-36 .471 14-6 -

Great Falls 25-42 .373 6-13 7½

South Division

OA OA 2H 2H

Team W-L Pct W-L GB

x-Ogden 37-31 .544 8-12 3

Grand Junction 36-31 .537 10-10 1

Boise 31-37 .456 11-9 -

Rocky Mountain 15-51 .227 5-14 5½

x-Won first-half division title

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction 10, Boise 8

Idaho Falls 9, Ogden 3

Great Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5

Billings 4, Missoula 4, Billings wins on knockout

Sunday’s Games

Missoula 11, Billings 8

Boise 14, Grand Junction 4

Idaho Falls 15, Ogden 8

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, conclusion of suspended game, 5 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.