Pioneer League
North Division
OA OA 2H 2H
Team W-L Pct W-L GB
Idaho Falls 47-21 .691 13-7 1
x-Missoula 47-21 .691 12-8 2
Billings 32-36 .471 14-6 -
Great Falls 25-42 .373 6-13 7½
South Division
OA OA 2H 2H
Team W-L Pct W-L GB
x-Ogden 37-31 .544 8-12 3
Grand Junction 36-31 .537 10-10 1
Boise 31-37 .456 11-9 -
Rocky Mountain 15-51 .227 5-14 5½
x-Won first-half division title
Saturday’s Games
Grand Junction 10, Boise 8
Idaho Falls 9, Ogden 3
Great Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5
Billings 4, Missoula 4, Billings wins on knockout
Sunday’s Games
Missoula 11, Billings 8
Boise 14, Grand Junction 4
Idaho Falls 15, Ogden 8
Monday’s Games
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, conclusion of suspended game, 5 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.