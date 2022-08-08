agate Pioneer League Standings for August 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueSecond-Half StandingsNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Idaho Falls 11-6 647 W1#Missoula 10-8 .555 L1Great Falls 10-8 .555 W1Billings 8-10 .444 L2Glacier 7-11 .388 W2South DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Grand Junction 13-5 .722 W2#Ogden 9-9 .500 L2Rocky Mountain 8-9 .470 W1Northern Colorado 8-9 .470 L1Boise 4-13 .235 L1#-Won first halfSaturday’s GamesNorthern Colorado 20, Rocky Mountain 4Grand Junction 11, Ogden 8Missoula 15, Great Falls 2Boise 5, Idaho Falls 4Glacier 7, Billings 3Sunday’s GamesGlacier 5, Billings 0Idaho Falls 12, Boise 4Grand Junction 14, Ogden 6Great Falls 6, Missoula 5Rocky Mountain 16, Northern Colorado 12 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Memory Pioneer Str. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 66° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20 AM Sunset: 08:18:42 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 67° 99° Mon Monday 99°/67° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:54 AM Sunset: 08:17:32 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:49 AM Sunset: 08:16:20 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 71° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:43 AM Sunset: 08:15:08 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 20% 70° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:23:38 AM Sunset: 08:13:54 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 19% 69° 93° Fri Friday 93°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:24:33 AM Sunset: 08:12:39 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 70° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:28 AM Sunset: 08:11:23 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business