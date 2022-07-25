agate Pioneer League Standings for July 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Idaho Falls 5-1 .833 W4#Missoula 4-2 .667 L1Great Falls 3-3 .500 L2Billings 3-3 .500 W2Glacier 1-5 .167 L4South DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Grand Junction 4-2 .667 L1Northern Colorado 2-3 .400 L1Rocky Mountain 3-2 .600 W1Boise 2-4 .33 W1#Ogden 2-4 .333 L1#Won first halfSaturday’s GamesRocky Mountain at Northern Colorado ppdBillings 7, Great Falls 3Grand Junction 4, Boise 3Ogden 16, Missoula 8Idaho Falls 7, Glacier 3Sunday’s GamesRocky Mountain 7, Northern Colorado 1Billings 2, Great Falls 0Boise 18, Grand Junction 14Missoula 8, Ogden 7Idaho Falls 9, Glacier 6Monday’s GamesNo games scheduledTuesday’s GamesBillings at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 7 p.m.Boise at Ogden, 7 p.m.Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBillings at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 7 p.m.Boise at Ogden, 7 p.m.Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Thursday’s GamesBillings at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 7 p.m.Boise at Ogden, 7 p.m.Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Friday’s GamesBillings at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 7 p.m.Boise at Ogden, 7 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7:05 p.m.Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Memory Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 10% 66° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/66° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:07:56 AM Sunset: 08:32:43 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Mon 24% 69° 95° Mon Monday 95°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:08:46 AM Sunset: 08:31:52 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 68° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/68° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:09:37 AM Sunset: 08:31 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:28 AM Sunset: 08:30:07 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 67° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:11:19 AM Sunset: 08:29:12 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 32% 67° 91° Fri Friday 91°/67° Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:12:11 AM Sunset: 08:28:15 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:13:03 AM Sunset: 08:27:17 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business