Pioneer League

North Division

Team W-L Pct Str.

Missoula 23-10 .697 W1

Idaho Falls 20-13 .606 W2

Great Falls 21-14 .600 L1

Billings 18-15 .545 L1

Glacier 13-21 .382 W1

South Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Grand Junction 19-16 .543 W1

Ogden 18-16 .529 L2

Northern Colorado 13-19 .406 L1

Boise 13-21 .382 L1

Rocky Mountain 10-23 .303 L1

Saturday’s Games

Billings 6, Rocky Mountain 3

Northern Colorado 10, Grand Junction 8

Great Falls 10, Glacier 7

Missoula 3, Boise 2

Ogden at Idaho Falls postponed

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction 5, Northern Colorado 2

Glacier 6, Great Falls 5

Idaho Falls 4, Ogden 2 (First game)

Rocky Mountain 11, Billings 7

Missoula at Boise (n)

Ogden at Idaho Falls (n) second game

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 4:05 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Missoula at Boise, 7 p.m.