agate Pioneer League Standings for July 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Missoula 23-10 .697 W1Idaho Falls 20-13 .606 W2Great Falls 21-14 .600 L1Billings 18-15 .545 L1Glacier 13-21 .382 W1South DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBGrand Junction 19-16 .543 W1Ogden 18-16 .529 L2Northern Colorado 13-19 .406 L1Boise 13-21 .382 L1Rocky Mountain 10-23 .303 L1Saturday's GamesBillings 6, Rocky Mountain 3Northern Colorado 10, Grand Junction 8Great Falls 10, Glacier 7Missoula 3, Boise 2Ogden at Idaho Falls postponedSunday's GamesGrand Junction 5, Northern Colorado 2Glacier 6, Great Falls 5Idaho Falls 4, Ogden 2 (First game)Rocky Mountain 11, Billings 7Missoula at Boise (n)Ogden at Idaho Falls (n) second gameMonday's GamesOgden at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 4:05 p.m.Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.Missoula at Boise, 7 p.m.