Pioneer League

North Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 16-7 .696 —

Great Falls 15-9 .625 1 1/2

Missoula 14-9 .591 2

Billings 11-10 .524 4

Glacier 10-13 .435 6

South Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Ogden 13-9 .591 —

Northern Colorado 11-11 .500 1 1/2

Grand Junction 10-12 .471 2 1/2

Boise 9-14 .391 3 1/2

Rocky Mountain 4-19 .174 9 1/2

Tuesday, June 21

Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.