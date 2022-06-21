agate Pioneer League Standings for June 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBIdaho Falls 16-7 .696 —Great Falls 15-9 .625 1 1/2Missoula 14-9 .591 2Billings 11-10 .524 4Glacier 10-13 .435 6South DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBOgden 13-9 .591 —Northern Colorado 11-11 .500 1 1/2Grand Junction 10-12 .471 2 1/2Boise 9-14 .391 3 1/2Rocky Mountain 4-19 .174 9 1/2Tuesday, June 21Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Wednesday, June 22Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Thursday, June 23Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Friday, June 24Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Saturday, June 25Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Sunday, June 26Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 50° 82° Mon Monday 82°/50° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Generally clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 59° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/59° Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 64° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 43% 62° 84° Thu Thursday 84°/62° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 49% 62° 86° Fri Friday 86°/62° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 23% 62° 86° Sat Saturday 86°/62° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 63° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/63° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:13 AM Sunset: 08:44:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business