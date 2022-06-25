agate Pioneer League Standings for June 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Missoula 17-9 .654 W4Great Falls 17-10 .630 W2Idaho Falls 16-10 .615 L5Billings 13-11 .542 W2Glacier 11-15 .423 L2South DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Ogden 14-11 .558 L2Grand Junction 12-13 .481 W2Northern Colorado 11-13 .458 L2Boise 10-16 .385 L2Rocky Mountain 6-19 .240 W2Thursday’s GamesGrand Junction 3, Ogden 2 (KO), G1Grand Junction 2, Ogden 1 (KO), G2Billings 7, Boise 0Missoula 10, Idaho Falls 6Great Falls 7, Glacier 5Friday’s GamesNorthern Colorado at Rocky Mountain (n)Ogden at Grand Junction (n)Boise at Billings (n)Great Falls at Missoula (n)Glacier at Idaho Falls (n)Saturday, June 25Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Sunday, June 26Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Memory Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 65° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 60° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/60° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:13 AM Sunset: 08:44:01 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 15% 63° 90° Mon Monday 90°/63° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:35 AM Sunset: 08:44:03 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:51:24 AM Sunset: 08:44 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 23% 66° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:51:50 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 16% 65° 92° Fri Friday 92°/65° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:52:18 AM Sunset: 08:43:50 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business