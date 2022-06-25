Pioneer League

North Division

Team W-L Pct Str.

Missoula 17-9 .654 W4

Great Falls 17-10 .630 W2

Idaho Falls 16-10 .615 L5

Billings 13-11 .542 W2

Glacier 11-15 .423 L2

South Division

Team W-L Pct Str.

Ogden 14-11 .558 L2

Grand Junction 12-13 .481 W2

Northern Colorado 11-13 .458 L2

Boise 10-16 .385 L2

Rocky Mountain 6-19 .240 W2

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Ogden 2 (KO), G1

Grand Junction 2, Ogden 1 (KO), G2

Billings 7, Boise 0

Missoula 10, Idaho Falls 6

Great Falls 7, Glacier 5

Friday’s Games

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain (n)

Ogden at Grand Junction (n)

Boise at Billings (n)

Great Falls at Missoula (n)

Glacier at Idaho Falls (n)

Saturday, June 25

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Boise at Billings, 1:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 3:35 p.m.

Glacier at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.