Pioneer League

Northern Division

Team W L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 31 13 .705 -

Missoula 31 13 .705 -

Great Falls 18 26 .409 13

Billings 17 27 .386 14

Southern Division

Team W L Pct. GB

Ogden 28 16 .636 -

Grand Junction 22 20 .524 5

Boise 18 25 .419 9½

Rocky Mountain 9 34 .209 18½

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls 16, Rocky Mountain 6

Boise 12, Grand Junction 11

Great Falls 10, Billings 8

Missoula 6, Ogden 2

Sunday’s Games

Billings 5, Great Falls 2

Idaho Falls 18, Rocky Mountain 2

Ogden 4, Missoula 4, Ogden won HR derby

Boise at Grand Junction, (n)

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.