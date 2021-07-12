Pioneer League
Northern Division
Team W L Pct GB
Idaho Falls 31 13 .705 -
Missoula 31 13 .705 -
Great Falls 18 26 .409 13
Billings 17 27 .386 14
Southern Division
Team W L Pct. GB
Ogden 28 16 .636 -
Grand Junction 22 20 .524 5
Boise 18 25 .419 9½
Rocky Mountain 9 34 .209 18½
Saturday’s Games
Idaho Falls 16, Rocky Mountain 6
Boise 12, Grand Junction 11
Great Falls 10, Billings 8
Missoula 6, Ogden 2
Sunday’s Games
Billings 5, Great Falls 2
Idaho Falls 18, Rocky Mountain 2
Ogden 4, Missoula 4, Ogden won HR derby
Boise at Grand Junction, (n)
Monday’s Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.