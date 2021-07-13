Pioneer League
Northern Division
Team W L Pct GB
Idaho Falls 32 13 .711 -
Missoula 31 13 .705 -
Great Falls 18 26 .409 13
Billings 17 27 .386 14
Southern Division
Team W L Pct. GB
Ogden 28 16 .636 -
Grand Junction 23 20 .535 4½
Boise 18 26 .409 10
Rocky Mountain 9 35 .205 19
Sunday’s Games
Billings 5, Great Falls 2
Idaho Falls 18, Rocky Mountain 2
Ogden 4, Missoula 4, Ogden won HR derby
Grand Junction 17, Boise 5 Monday’s Games
Idaho Falls 12, Rocky Mountain 5
Billings at Great Falls (n)
Boise at Grand Junction (n)
Missoula at Ogden (n)