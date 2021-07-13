Pioneer League

Northern Division

Team W L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 32 13 .711 -

Missoula 31 13 .705 -

Great Falls 18 26 .409 13

Billings 17 27 .386 14

Southern Division

Team W L Pct. GB

Ogden 28 16 .636 -

Grand Junction 23 20 .535 4½

Boise 18 26 .409 10

Rocky Mountain 9 35 .205 19

Sunday’s Games

Billings 5, Great Falls 2

Idaho Falls 18, Rocky Mountain 2

Ogden 4, Missoula 4, Ogden won HR derby

Grand Junction 17, Boise 5 Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 12, Rocky Mountain 5

Billings at Great Falls (n)

Boise at Grand Junction (n)

Missoula at Ogden (n)