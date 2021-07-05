Pioneer League

Northern Division

Team W L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 24 10 .706 -

Missoula 25 10 .714 -

Great Falls 15 21 .417 10

Billings 12 23 .286 12

Southern Division

Team W L Pct. GB

Ogden 22 13 .629 -

Grand Junction 18 16 .529 4

Boise 15 20 .429 8

Rocky Mountain 8 26 .235 14

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, (n)

Missoula 10, Great Falls 3

Billings at Idaho Falls, (n)

Boise 8, Ogden 2

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.