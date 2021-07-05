Pioneer League
Northern Division
Team W L Pct GB
Idaho Falls 24 10 .706 -
Missoula 25 10 .714 -
Great Falls 15 21 .417 10
Billings 12 23 .286 12
Southern Division
Team W L Pct. GB
Ogden 22 13 .629 -
Grand Junction 18 16 .529 4
Boise 15 20 .429 8
Rocky Mountain 8 26 .235 14
Sunday’s Games
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, (n)
Missoula 10, Great Falls 3
Billings at Idaho Falls, (n)
Boise 8, Ogden 2
Monday’s Games
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.