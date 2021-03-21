Hoehne 50, Plateau Valley 18
Saturday at Plateau Valley
Hoehne 8 22 6 14 — 50
Plateau Valley 6 0 6 6 — 18
PV — Tallen Long 68 run (Long run no good)
HHS — Grant Arellanes 7 run (Weston Hill run)
HHS — Arellanes 54 run (Hill run no good)
HHS — Robert Walter 26 pass from Hill (Hill run)
HHS — Walter 5 pass from Hill (Hill run)
HHS — Walter 12 run (Hill run no good)
PV — Cael Etcheverry 24 pass from Long (Long pass incomplete)
HHS — Dario Vezzani 26 pass from Hill (Jeremiah Trujillo pass from Hill)
PV — Cael Etcheverry 7 pass from Long (Bode Satterfield run no good)
HHS — Arellanes 65 kickoff return (Hill run no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Hoehne: Arellanes 10-153, Hill 13-115, Ashton Torres 3-29, Vezzani 6-24. PV: Long 14-108, Dalton Crites 11-minus-7, Satterfield 3-minus-5.
PASSING — Hoehne: Hill 10-13-121. PV: Long 12-22-188.
RECEIVING — Hoehne: Walter 5-60, Vezzani 3-52, Arellanes 2-9. PV: Etcheverry 7-148, Crites 3-34, Satterfield 2-6.