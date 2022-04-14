Fruita Monument 14, Central 0

Wednesday at Canyon View Park

Central 000 00 — 0 1 2

Fruita Monument 382 1x — 14 17 1

Central pitching — Joe Vigil (L) 1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jayvin Martinez 3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 0 BB.

Fruita Monument pitching — Cole Jones (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB; Dylan Noah 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1 BB.

Central leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 1 for 3.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Jack Dere 2 for 2, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 HR, Noah 3 for 4, 2 RBI; Peyton Nessler 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kolton Hicks 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 1 3B; Andrew Lee 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 R.

Records — Fruita Monument (8-6, 1-0 Southwestern League), Centrall 6-7, 0-1 SWL)