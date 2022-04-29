Grand Junction 13, Central 8

Thursday at Canyon View

Grand Junction 043 330 0 — 13 12 2

Central 023 111 0 — 8 13 4

Grand Junction pitching — Steve Galyon 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 K, 5 BB; Jase Satterfield (W) 3 IP 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Brock Hale 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 1 BB.

Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Joe Vigil 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Grand Junction leading hitters — Shay Snyder 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 R; Colton Romero 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 3 R; Landon Scarbrough 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Braden Prettyman 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Brett Woytek 1 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.

Central leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 3 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jayvin Martinez 3 for 4; Vigil 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Benton Kellerby 1 for 4, 2 RBI.

Records — Grand Junction (6-12, 3-3 SWL), Central (7-11, 1-5 SWL).