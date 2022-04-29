agate Prep baseball box, April 28, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 13, Central 8Thursday at Canyon ViewGrand Junction 043 330 0 — 13 12 2Central 023 111 0 — 8 13 4Grand Junction pitching — Steve Galyon 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 K, 5 BB; Jase Satterfield (W) 3 IP 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Brock Hale 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 1 BB.Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Joe Vigil 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Shay Snyder 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 R; Colton Romero 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 3 R; Landon Scarbrough 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Braden Prettyman 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Brett Woytek 1 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.Central leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 3 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jayvin Martinez 3 for 4; Vigil 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Benton Kellerby 1 for 4, 2 RBI.Records — Grand Junction (6-12, 3-3 SWL), Central (7-11, 1-5 SWL). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Grand Junction Lewis Coonts Joe Vigil Shay Snyder Landon Scarbrough Brett Woytek Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM Sunset: 08:04:16 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 35° 64° Fri Friday 64°/35° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18 AM Sunset: 08:05:13 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:46 AM Sunset: 08:06:11 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 44° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/44° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:15:34 AM Sunset: 08:07:08 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 44F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 22% 47° 71° Mon Monday 71°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:14:22 AM Sunset: 08:08:05 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 24% 38° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:13:12 AM Sunset: 08:09:03 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 16% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM Sunset: 08:10 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business