agate Prep baseball box, April 7, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Fruita Monument 7, Castle View 4Thursday at Castle ViewFruita Monument 003 031 0 — 7 8 3Castle View 310 000 0 — 4 5 2Fruita Monument pitching — Cole Jones (W) 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K; Garrett Rodabaugh 1.1 IP 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.Castle View pitching — Mason Rego (L) 5.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Brady Cochran 1.2 IP 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3K.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Lucas Weaver 3 for 3, 1 R; Dylan Noah 2 for 4, Andrew Lee 1 for 4, 1 RBI; Jack Dere 1 for 4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Peyton Nessler 0 for 3, 2 R.Castle View leading hitters — Carter Swan 1 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Tommy Feldhake 1 for 4, 1 RBI.Records — Fruita Monument (7-4), Castle View (3-6).