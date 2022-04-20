agate Prep baseball box for April 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose 9, Central 3Tuesday at CentralMontrose 004 210 2 — 9 11 3Central 000 020 1 — 3 6 2Montrose pitching — Parker Davis (W) 6 IP, 2 R, 11 K, 1 BB, Titus Weese 1 IP, 1 R, 1 K.Central pitching — Jayvin Martinez (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 K, 1 BB, Joe Vigil 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 5 K, 2 BB, Kaden Guerrieri 0.1 IP.Montrose leading hitters — Jaxon Kattner 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 3B, David Dominguez 2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Central leading hitters — Ryland Nostrand 2 for 3, 1 3B, Luke Brown 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Central (6-9), Montrose (10-5). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Luke Brown David Dominguez Jaxon Kattner Box Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 45° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/45° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:22 AM Sunset: 07:55:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 48° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/48° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:29:58 AM Sunset: 07:56:40 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 55° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/55° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:35 AM Sunset: 07:57:37 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 20 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 40% 40° 67° Fri Friday 67°/40° Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 06:27:13 AM Sunset: 07:58:35 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 24% 36° 58° Sat Saturday 58°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:25:51 AM Sunset: 07:59:32 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 3% 35° 60° Sun Sunday 60°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:24:31 AM Sunset: 08:00:29 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 41° 67° Mon Monday 67°/41° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:12 AM Sunset: 08:01:27 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business