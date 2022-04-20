Montrose 9, Central 3

Tuesday at Central

Montrose 004 210 2 — 9 11 3

Central 000 020 1 — 3 6 2

Montrose pitching — Parker Davis (W) 6 IP, 2 R, 11 K, 1 BB, Titus Weese 1 IP, 1 R, 1 K.

Central pitching — Jayvin Martinez (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 K, 1 BB, Joe Vigil 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 5 K, 2 BB, Kaden Guerrieri 0.1 IP.

Montrose leading hitters — Jaxon Kattner 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 3B, David Dominguez 2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B.

Central leading hitters — Ryland Nostrand 2 for 3, 1 3B, Luke Brown 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B.

Records — Central (6-9), Montrose (10-5).