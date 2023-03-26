agate Prep baseball box for March 25, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Valley Christian 14, Central 4Saturday at Glenwood, ArizonaValley Christian 052 34 — 14 13 2Central 100 03 — 4 8 7Valley Christian pitching — Kyle Grier (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Caleb Sweeney 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.Central pitching — Kaden Guerrieri (L) 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Jaxxon Collins 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K, Benton Kellerby 0 IP, 1 H, Nick Colunga 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.Valley Christian leading hitters — Caleb Danzeisen 3 for 4,, 3 RBI, 1 3B; Ryan Kao 1 for 2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR.Central leading hitters — Collins 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Ryland Nostrand 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Valley Christian (10-2), Central (3-5). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 16% 24° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/24° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM Sunset: 07:32:17 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Mon 2% 23° 42° Mon Monday 42°/23° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 07:33:15 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 35° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM Sunset: 07:34:14 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 43° 60° Wed Wednesday 60°/43° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:43 AM Sunset: 07:35:12 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 51% 34° 55° Thu Thursday 55°/34° Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM Sunset: 07:36:10 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Fri 24% 32° 51° Fri Friday 51°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:00:32 AM Sunset: 07:37:08 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 36° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/36° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:58:57 AM Sunset: 07:38:07 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business