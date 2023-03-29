agate Prep baseball box for March 28, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 14, Eagle Valley 4Tuesday at Canyon ViewEagle Valley 002 20 — 4 4 3Grand Junction 083 03 — 14 12 1Eagle Valley pitching — Elias Pena 2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP; Logan Dreschler 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP.Grand Junction pitching — Andrew Henderson (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 BB; Will Applegate 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Cam Ochoa 1 IP.Eagle Valley leading hitters — PJ Lombardo 1 for 3, 1 RBI; Xander DeHerrera 0 for 1, 1 R, 1 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Ochoa 3 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Ben Coleman 2 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Grand Junction (6-2), Eagle Valley (2-1). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Computer Science Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 7% 34° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM Sunset: 07:34:13 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 41° 62° Wed Wednesday 62°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:43 AM Sunset: 07:35:12 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 60% 34° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/34° Windy, chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 07:02:08 AM Sunset: 07:36:10 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 7% 32° 52° Fri Friday 52°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:00:32 AM Sunset: 07:37:08 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 36° 59° Sat Saturday 59°/36° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:58:58 AM Sunset: 07:38:06 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 42° 64° Sun Sunday 64°/42° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:23 AM Sunset: 07:39:04 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 47% 31° 61° Mon Monday 61°/31° Windy, afternoon showers developing. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:55:49 AM Sunset: 07:40:02 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 21 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business