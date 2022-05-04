Fruita Monument 5, Montrose 3

Tuesday at Canyon View Park

Montrose 102 000 0 — 3 4 2

Fruita Monument 011 300 x — 5 4 0

Montrose pitching — Titus Weese (L) 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 K, 1 BB, Gage Wareham 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 WP.

Fruita Monument pitching — Cole Jones (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 9k, 3 BB.

Montrose leading hitters — Jaxon Kattner 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Wareham 0 for 1, 2 R, 2 BB.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Peyton Nessler 1 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI, Joel Lively 2 for 2, 2 R, 1 BB.

Records — Fruita Monument (13-6), Montrose (13-6).