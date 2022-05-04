agate Prep baseball box for May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 5, Montrose 3Tuesday at Canyon View ParkMontrose 102 000 0 — 3 4 2Fruita Monument 011 300 x — 5 4 0Montrose pitching — Titus Weese (L) 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 K, 1 BB, Gage Wareham 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 WP.Fruita Monument pitching — Cole Jones (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 9k, 3 BB.Montrose leading hitters — Jaxon Kattner 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Wareham 0 for 1, 2 R, 2 BB.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Peyton Nessler 1 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI, Joel Lively 2 for 2, 2 R, 1 BB.Records — Fruita Monument (13-6), Montrose (13-6). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Bb Peyton Nessler Park Joel Lively Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 62% 36° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/36° Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 62% Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM Sunset: 08:09:06 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 5% 39° 59° Wed Wednesday 59°/39° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:12:10 AM Sunset: 08:10:03 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 50° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM Sunset: 08:11:01 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 57° 83° Fri Friday 83°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:09:56 AM Sunset: 08:11:58 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 49° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/49° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:08:52 AM Sunset: 08:12:54 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 3% 49° 76° Sun Sunday 76°/49° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:07:48 AM Sunset: 08:13:51 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Mon 6% 45° 68° Mon Monday 68°/45° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:06:47 AM Sunset: 08:14:47 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business