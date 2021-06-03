Grand Junction 15, Glenwood Springs 4
Wednesday at Grand Junction
Glenwood Springs 120 01 — 4 8 1
Grand Junction 215 7x — 15 14 1
WP — Shawn Meisner 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1K.
LP — Christian Landeros 3 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Glenwood Springs (leading hitters) — Wheatley Nieslanik 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Landeros 1 for 1, 1 RBI; Avner 1 for 2, 1 RBI. 1 R; Adam Gair 1 for 1, 1 R, 1 2B.
Grand Junction (Leading hitters) — Viktor Wooldruff 3 for 4, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 3B; Meisner 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Blaine Butler 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 2B; Walker Naramore 2 for 3, 2 RBI; Noah Martinez 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jon Christensen 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 3 R; Jayden Child 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R.
Records — Grand Junction (5-9); Glenwood Springs (2-7).