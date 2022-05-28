agate Prep baseball box, May 27, 2022 May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Cheyenne Mountain 12, Palisade 7 (8)Class 4A State PlayoffsAt CU-Colorado SpringsCheyenne Mountain 030 000 36 — 12 14 0Palisade 010 221 01 — 7 15 3Cheyenne Mountain pitching — Ben Myers 5.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 K, 3 BB; Patrick O’Donnell 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB; Reese Lyons (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 K, 0 BB.Palisade pitching — Ryder Mancuso 6.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 6 K, 4 BB; Josh Zotto (L) 1.2 IP 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.Cheyenne Mountain leading hitters — Hays Chaney 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Seth Gustafson 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Connor Frickey 2 for 4 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Myers 2 for 4, 1 R; Jace Eslinger 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Max O’Neil 1 for 3, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 3B.Palisade leading hitters — Melesio Perez 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Ryker Harsha 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Brett Rozman 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 2B; Zotto 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Kaden Dowdy 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mancuso 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Nick Campbell 2 for 4.Records — Cheyenne Mountain (20-6), Palisade (23-3). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Hr Visitor Palisade Josh Zotto Playoff Ben Myers Connor Frickey Seth Gustafson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 63° 91° Fri Friday 91°/63° Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:27 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 56° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/56° Windy with clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:52:10 AM Sunset: 08:31:13 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 54% 45° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/45° Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:31:58 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 14% 43° 65° Mon Monday 65°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:51:13 AM Sunset: 08:32:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 47° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:25 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 50° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:07 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/56° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:48 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business