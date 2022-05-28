Cheyenne Mountain 12, Palisade 7 (8)

Class 4A State Playoffs

At CU-Colorado Springs

Cheyenne Mountain 030 000 36 — 12 14 0

Palisade 010 221 01 — 7 15 3

Cheyenne Mountain pitching — Ben Myers 5.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 K, 3 BB; Patrick O’Donnell 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB; Reese Lyons (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 K, 0 BB.

Palisade pitching — Ryder Mancuso 6.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 6 K, 4 BB; Josh Zotto (L) 1.2 IP 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Cheyenne Mountain leading hitters — Hays Chaney 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Seth Gustafson 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Connor Frickey 2 for 4 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Myers 2 for 4, 1 R; Jace Eslinger 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Max O’Neil 1 for 3, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 3B.

Palisade leading hitters — Melesio Perez 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Ryker Harsha 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Brett Rozman 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 2B; Zotto 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Kaden Dowdy 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mancuso 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Nick Campbell 2 for 4.

Records — Cheyenne Mountain (20-6), Palisade (23-3).