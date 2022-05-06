Fruita Monument 10, Montrose 4

Thursday at Montrose

Fruita Monument 430 003 0 — 10 15 2

Montrose 000 100 3 — 4 8 3

Fruita Monument pitching — Dylan Noah (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 K, 3 BB; Andrew Lee 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB; Ryder Willford 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Montrose pitching — Parker Davis (L) 5.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Gage Wareham 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Lee 3 for 4, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 R; Peyton Nessler 3 for 5, 1 RBI, 3 R; Jack Dere 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 1 2B, 2 R; Rylan McDaniel 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Hunter Smolinski 2 for 5, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Noah 2 for 4.

Montrose leading hitters — Zeke Steenburgen 3 for 4, 1 R; Jaxon Kattner 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R; David Dominguez 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B.

Records — Fruita Monument (14-6, 6-0 SWL), Montrose (13-7, 5-3 SWL).