Palisade 5, Evergreen 3

Friday at Palisade

Evergreen 000 000 3 — 3 2 2

Palisade 002 012 x — 5 8 1

Evergreen pitching — Carson King (L) 5 IP 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Alex Wulfekoetter 0.2 IP 1 H, 2 R, 1 K, 1 BB; Ben Dye 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0R, 0 K, 1 BB.

Palisade pitching — Ryder Mancuso (W) 6.1 IP 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 5 BB; Ryker Harsha (S) 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB.

Evergreen leading hitters — Augie Webre 1 for 2, 1 R; Ethan Foreman 1 for 2.

Palisade leading hitters — Bret Rozman 1 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR; Braden Blanck 2 for 2, 1 R; Melesio Perez 2 for 4, 1 R, 1 2B; Nick Campbell 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Records — Palisade (8-1), Evergreen (3-2).

Horizon 13, Central 2

Friday at Central

Horizon 801 004 — 13 18 3

Central 110 000 — 2 2 2

Horizon pitching — Cole Toureau (W) 5 IP 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 12 K, 2 BB; Nick Lay 1 IP 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Central pitching — Joe Vigil (L) 5.2 IP 15 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Kaden Guerrieri 0.1 IP 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER.

Horizon leading hitters — Justin Gines 2 for 4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 3B; Toreau 2 for 4, 2 RBI; Zeke Minic 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Blake Benallo 3 for 4, 2 R, 1 2B, Danny Sullivan 2 for 4, 1 R; Jeremaya Martinez 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R.

Central leading hitters — Alex Taylor 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 3B; Luke Brown 1 for 3, 1 R.

Records — Horizon (4-1), Central (5-5).

Fossil Ridge 12, Grand Junction 2

Friday at Fossil Ridge

Grand Junction 010 10 — 2 4 2

Fossil Ridge 060 42 — 12 9 2

Grand Junction pitching — Cameron Ochoa 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB; Will Applegate 0.1 IP 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Brett Woytek (L) 2.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Caleb Olson 0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, o K, 1 BB.

Fossil Ridge pitching — Tyler Kubat (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, o ER, 4 K, 1 BB.

Grand Junction leading hitters — Applegate 2 for 2, 1 R; Kaden Manchester 1 for 3; Braden Prettyman 1 for 2.

Fossil Ridge leading hitters — Sam Pease 2 for 2, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Ethan Moran 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 3B; Brek Benedict 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 R; Jonathan Reed 1 for 2, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 3B; Easton Miller 1 for 2, 2 RBI, 1 R.

Records — Fossil Ridge (4-3), Grand Junction (3-7).