Grand Junction 12, Montrose 10

Friday at Montrose

Grand Junction 022 023 3 — 12 15 2

Montrose 220 123 0 — 10 12 3

Grand Junction pitching — Brett Woytek 5.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Hale (W) 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.

Montrose pitching — Titus Weese 2.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3K 0 BB; No. 9 (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Zeke Steenburgen 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB.

Grand Junction leading hitters — Will Applegate 2 for 5, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Noah Martinez 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Landon Scarbrough 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 R; Drew Woytek 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Kaden Manchester 2 for 5, 2 R.

Montrose leading hitters — David Dominguez 2 for 4, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 3B, 1 R; Jaxon Barnett 2 for 3, 3 RBI, 1 3B, 1 R; No. 9 3 for 4, 1 3B, 2 R; Jaxon Kattner 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R; .

Records — Grand Junction (5-10, 2-2 SWL), Montrose (9-5, 1-1 SWL).

Fruita Monument 21, Central 11Friday at Canyon View Park

Fruita Monument (11)80 11 — 21 22 4

Central 005 60 — 11 11 1

Fruita Monument pitching — Joel Lively 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 K, 2 BB; Garrett Rodabaugh 1.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Luas Weaver (W) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (L) 0.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 0 K, 1 BB; Luke Brown 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 K, 6 BB; Kaden Guerrieri 3.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 5 K, 1 BB.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Dylan Noah 3 for 3, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R; Peyton Nessler 3 for 5, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R; Weaver 2 for 4, 3 RBI, Hunter Smolinski 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Jack Dere 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 3 R; Rylan McDaniel 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.

Central leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Nostrand 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 2 R; Brown 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.

Records — Fruita Monument (9-6, 2-0), Central (6-8, 0-2).