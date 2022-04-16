agate Prep baseball boxes, April 15, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 12, Montrose 10Friday at MontroseGrand Junction 022 023 3 — 12 15 2Montrose 220 123 0 — 10 12 3Grand Junction pitching — Brett Woytek 5.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Hale (W) 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.Montrose pitching — Titus Weese 2.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3K 0 BB; No. 9 (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Zeke Steenburgen 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Will Applegate 2 for 5, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Noah Martinez 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Landon Scarbrough 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 R; Drew Woytek 3 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Kaden Manchester 2 for 5, 2 R.Montrose leading hitters — David Dominguez 2 for 4, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 3B, 1 R; Jaxon Barnett 2 for 3, 3 RBI, 1 3B, 1 R; No. 9 3 for 4, 1 3B, 2 R; Jaxon Kattner 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R; .Records — Grand Junction (5-10, 2-2 SWL), Montrose (9-5, 1-1 SWL).Fruita Monument 21, Central 11Friday at Canyon View ParkFruita Monument (11)80 11 — 21 22 4Central 005 60 — 11 11 1Fruita Monument pitching — Joel Lively 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 K, 2 BB; Garrett Rodabaugh 1.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Luas Weaver (W) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (L) 0.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 0 K, 1 BB; Luke Brown 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 K, 6 BB; Kaden Guerrieri 3.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 5 K, 1 BB.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Dylan Noah 3 for 3, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R; Peyton Nessler 3 for 5, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R; Weaver 2 for 4, 3 RBI, Hunter Smolinski 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Jack Dere 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 3 R; Rylan McDaniel 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.Central leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Nostrand 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 3B, 2 R; Brown 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 2 R.Records — Fruita Monument (9-6, 2-0), Central (6-8, 0-2). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Hr Grand Junction Smolinski Lewis Coonts Dylan Noah Montrose Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 10% 41° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/41° Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM Sunset: 07:52:49 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 2% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:34:08 AM Sunset: 07:53:47 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:45 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 45° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/45° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:17 AM Sunset: 07:55:42 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 23 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:53 AM Sunset: 07:56:40 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 52° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/52° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:30 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 22% 45° 69° Fri Friday 69°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:35 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business