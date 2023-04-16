agate Prep baseball boxes, April 15, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 10, Montrose 6Saturday at Canyon View ParkMontrose 105 000 0 — 6 7 1Grand Junction 121 060 x — 10 13 2Grand Junction pitching — Ben Coleman 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2, ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Cameron Ochoa (W) 3 IP 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K.Grand Junction leading hitters — Will Applegate 3 for 5, 1 R; Brett Woytek 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Andrew Henderson 3 for 4, 2 R; Landon Scarbrough 1 for 4, 3 RBI, 1 2B; Zyler Fazzi1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Coleman 1 for 3, 2 RBI.Records — Grand Junction (9-5, 1-1 Southwestern League), Montrose (6-7, 1-1).Fruita Monument 14, Castle View 9Saturday at Castle ViewFruita Monument 011 130 8 — 14 15 1Castle View 005 020 2 — 9 11 6Fruita Momument pitching — Lucas Weaver (W) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Tyler Thurber 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.Castle View pitching — Matthew Potter 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Boyd Kay 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jay Ronning (L) 2.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Cam Elder 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Carter Hines 3 for 5, 3 RBI, 2 R; Dean Marsh 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Parker Noah 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 2B; Mason Lopez 2 for 5, 1 RBI, 2 R; Weaver 2 for 6, 2 RBI, 1 R.Home leading hitters — Connor Lang 2 for 4, 6 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR; Samuel Harry 3 for 4, 2 R; Ronning 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 3 R.Records — Fruita Monument (11-2), Castle View (6-6).Durango 16, Central 2Saturday at DurangoDurango 613 33 — 16 16 1Central 110 00 — 2 4 0Records — Durango (8-6, 1-1), Central (7-7, 1-1). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Architecture Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 33° 56° Sat Saturday 56°/33° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:32 AM Sunset: 07:51:40 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 41° 67° Sun Sunday 67°/41° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:04 AM Sunset: 07:52:37 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 49° 74° Mon Monday 74°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:37 AM Sunset: 07:53:35 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 4% 42° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/42° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:33:11 AM Sunset: 07:54:32 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 8% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:31:46 AM Sunset: 07:55:30 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low near 35F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 4% 32° 57° Thu Thursday 57°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:30:22 AM Sunset: 07:56:27 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 3% 34° 59° Fri Friday 59°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:28:58 AM Sunset: 07:57:25 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business