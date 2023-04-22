agate Prep baseball boxes for April 21, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 9, Durango 5Friday at Canyon ViewDurango 410 000 0 — 5 5 2Grand Junction 100 224 x — 9 11 3Durango pitching — Tanner Coddington 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 1 WP; 2; AJ Folk (L) 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB; Target Bardin 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K.Grand Junction pitching — Ben Coleman 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, 3 WP; Cam Ochoa (W) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 7 K.Durango leading hitters — Gavin Hamlin 1 for 2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2BB; Coddington 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI.Grand Junction leading hitters — Will Applegate 2 for 4, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 3B; Coleman 2 for 3, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 BB.Records — Grand Junction (10-5), Durango (8-7).Fruita 17, Montrose 4Friday at MontroseFruita Monument 440 45 — 17 16 4 Montrose 200 11 — 4 7 0Fruita Monument pitching — Lucas Weaver (W) 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 1 HBP.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Logan Cardoza 4 for 4, 4 R, 8 RBI, 2 HR, 1 2B; Carter Hines 3 for 4, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 3B, 1 SB.Montrose leading hitters — Jaxon Kattner 3 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B; Gage Wareham 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Fruita Monument (13-2), Montrose (6-9). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 95% 40° 56° Fri Friday 56°/40° Rain. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 95% Sunrise: 06:28:55 AM Sunset: 07:57:14 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Sat 15% 36° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:32 AM Sunset: 07:58:12 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 43° 65° Sun Sunday 65°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:11 AM Sunset: 07:59:09 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 44° 65° Mon Monday 65°/44° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:50 AM Sunset: 08:00:06 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tue 42% 39° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/39° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:23:31 AM Sunset: 08:01:03 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:13 AM Sunset: 08:02:01 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 43° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/43° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:20:55 AM Sunset: 08:02:58 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business